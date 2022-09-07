Home States Kerala

Rain to intensify on Wednesday, red alert issued in three northern Kerala districts

Barring Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and the three northern districts where red alert has been issued, the remaining districts will be under orange alert.

Published: 07th September 2022

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the rain fury abated in southernmost districts of Kerala, the Met department has forecast “extremely heavy” rainfall of over 20 cm in a span of 24 hours in three northern districts Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday. 

Barring Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and the three northern districts where red alert has been issued, the remaining districts will be under orange alert. Rainfall in the range of 7cm to 20cm has been forecast in these districts. 

Squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and Lakshadweep, the weatherman said and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. 

On Tuesday, southwest monsoon remained active over the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall reported in Chalakkudy in Thrissur (14cm) and Peermade and Thodupuzha in Idukki (12cm) and Mavelikkara in Alappuzha, Kanjirappally and Kozha in Kottayam and Neryamangalam (9cm).

