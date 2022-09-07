Vegetable prices skyrocket in Kerala as demand surges ahead of Onam 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam celebration is likely to cost dearly for Keralites as the prices of vegetables and other essentials have skyrocketed in the state. On Tuesday, the prices of almost every vegetable recorded all-time high shocking retailers and consumers alike. According to market experts, the demand for vegetables has gone up compared to the past three to four years.

The previous year, around 5,000 tonnes of vegetables were sold through various outlets of agriculture department and Horticorp. This year the demand is more and the authorities are trying to procure and sell around 8,000 tonnes of vegetables this Onam.

“We didn’t expect such a price rise as a few days ago everything was normal. All of a sudden the prices doubled or tripled for many items. Last Saturday the wholesale price of ladies finger was `25 and today the price is `70. In coming days, the price may go up further. This is the case with many items,” said Santhosh Pillai, a wholesale dealer.

However, an official of Horticorp said that dealers are trying to fleece the public. “This is a normal phenomenon during Onam and other festivals and there is absolutely no shortage of vegetables from other states. We were able to procure it from other states and we don’t see any reason for the rise in prices. They are utilising the opportunity to fleece consumers,” said the official.

Sudha A, a consumer, blamed the government for not making effective market interventions to regulate the prices of vegetables. “Each shop is charging different rates for the same item and looks like I will have to spend 10 times more for vegetables to celebrate Onam. I normally buy Rs 100 worth of vegetable kit and it is enough for two to three days. But now the number of items is less in the kit and it’s insufficient even for a day,” said Sudha.

Retail traders cry foul as the sudden rise in prices of vegetables has dimmed their hope to gain more profit during Onam. “We are deeply disappointed as prices have shot up unbelievably. We cannot increase the margin as it is unfair to demand more from customers,” said M J Ansar, a retail dealer.

Another retail outlet owner Nikesh N, said that the wholesale price of vegetables shot up by 25 per cent overnight. “I procured the same quantity of vegetables I purchased yesterday for my outlet paying `1,000 more today. There is absolutely no profit,” said Nikesh.

