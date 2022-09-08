46.91 lakh litres of milk arrived in Kerala this Onam

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A total of 46.91 lakh litres of milk arrived in Kerala from neighbouring states this Onam, according to officials of the dairy development department. The department has been conducting quality tests at various checkposts from September 3. It will continue till September 9.

The quality checks were conducted at the permanent check-posts of the department at Meenakshipuram, Aryankavu, Parassala and also in the satellite checkposts of Kumily and Walayar where temporary checkposts were set up. A total of 2,510 samples were tested.

A quantity of 16.76 lakh litres of milk arrived through the Meenakshipuram checkpost, 10.61 lakh litres through the Aryankavu checkpost, 9.06 lakh litres through the Walayar checkpost, 6.05 lakh litres through the Parassala checkpost and 4.4 lakh litres through the Kumily checkpost.

PALAKKAD: A total of 46.91 lakh litres of milk arrived in Kerala from neighbouring states this Onam, according to officials of the dairy development department. The department has been conducting quality tests at various checkposts from September 3. It will continue till September 9. The quality checks were conducted at the permanent check-posts of the department at Meenakshipuram, Aryankavu, Parassala and also in the satellite checkposts of Kumily and Walayar where temporary checkposts were set up. A total of 2,510 samples were tested. A quantity of 16.76 lakh litres of milk arrived through the Meenakshipuram checkpost, 10.61 lakh litres through the Aryankavu checkpost, 9.06 lakh litres through the Walayar checkpost, 6.05 lakh litres through the Parassala checkpost and 4.4 lakh litres through the Kumily checkpost.