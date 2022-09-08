Home States Kerala

Kerala police launch ‘Yodhav’ to curb drug peddlers’ free run

The state police have launched a new scheme titled ‘Yodhav’ to curb the supply, use, and spread of drugs.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have launched a new scheme titled ‘Yodhav’ to curb the supply, use, and spread of drugs. With the help of the departments of education, health, excise, social justice, and local self-government, the new scheme is aimed at preventing drug abuse among school, college, and university students.

In a statement, state police chief Anil Kant said various voluntary organisations and social workers campaigning against drugs will also be part of the project. The project aims to identify drug victims and expand anti-narcotics activities. According to the DGP, a database of those involved in drug cases will be prepared and shared with all police officers.

As part of this, one teacher from each school who is interested in anti-drug activities will be selected. After a training period of two days, their services will be utilised to identify drug victims and conduct anti-drug awareness activities. A meeting of such teachers will be convened by the respective station house officer once a month. The nodal officer will be the DySP in charge of the Narcotics Cell, the DGP said in the statement.

Activities

  • Police officers of the Janamaithri division will also be given necessary training and used for awareness activities
  • The services of 88,000 student police cadets will be utilised for awareness activities in 1,000 schools
  • Anti-narcotics clubs will be formed in residents associations with the help of Janamaithri police
  • Short films and videos will be produced to create awareness through social media and electronic media
  • Awareness will also be created through cycle rallies, walkathons, and marathons
  • Drug-awareness campaigns will also be promoted through drama, flash mobs, and magic shows
  • The cooperation of various voluntary organisations and the Indian Medical Association will also be sought for this
  • A helpline number will be established for the confidential exchange of information about drug use and trafficking
