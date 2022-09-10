How Kochi airport managed to avoid flooding a lesson for Bengaluru

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What Bengaluru airport faced a few days ago due to heavy rain was similar to the situation at Kochi airport during the 2018 flood. However, the corrective steps taken by Kochi airport under its project ‘Operation Pravaah’ following the flood has helped it avoid waterlogging in subsequent years when other parts of the city got flooded in the heavy rain.

The major reason for the flooding at Kochi airport, located in Nedumbassery, in 2018, forcing it to be shut for an unprecedented 15 days was the narrow canal in the southern airport boundary wall. The water from Chengal canal entered the airport compound, inundating the runway in 2018.

As a solution, a eight-metre wide and 3.5-kilometre-long diversion canal was constructed to carry the excess water from Chengal canal to Kuzhipallam. Further, the depth and width of the canal were increased by splitting it into seven different reaches, enhancing its carrying capacity. The airport completed 26 different flood mitigation projects worth Rs 130 crore over three years in October 2021.

under its flood mitigation project, CIAL constructed a 40-metre-long bridge at the site. The reconstruction of the bridge helped ease the flow of water from the Chengal canal to the southwest direction

Thanks to the flood mitigation work, the heavy rain this year did not affect the airport much. “Kochi airport’s premises witnessed only minor waterlogging on August 9 this year. The water was pumped out to the adjacent canal within one hour without disrupting airport operations,” said the Cochin International Airport Ltd spokesperson. “So far, Operation Pravaah has helped mitigate flooding. However, we don’t know whether it will work if Kochi receives more rain than what it had received in 2018,” he said.

Explaining the measures taken by CIAL, its spokesperson said it has a dynamic surveillance system with a centralised database based on the latest readings from the gauge stations in river basins, and water released from reservoirs is evaluated. “This year, a gauge set up at Kalady saw the rise in water level up to 7.8 metres. In 2018, there was a similar situation. “Water levels in three major canals around the airport’s premises are noted. Pumping apparatus and nine gauges have been set up on the airport premises. Based on the readings, the valves are operated to avoid flooding,” he explained.

CIAL also prioritised infrastructure development in nearby areas, such as the construction of bridges and approach roads. Old culverts were replaced and four bridges were constructed -- at Chethikkad, AP Varkey Road, Kuzhipallam and Thuravunkara. The measures helped in the easy flow of water even during heavy rain, leaving the airport a flood-free zone.

