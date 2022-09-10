Home States Kerala

Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s Uthradam sales cross Rs 100 crore

Last year, its revenue on Uthradam was Rs 82 crore. Bevco’s total earnings in the seven days preceding Thiruvonam also saw a jump, from Rs 529 crore in 2021 to Rs 624 crore this year.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After a two-year minor hiccup in festivities caused by the Covid pandemic, Keralites said cheers to this year’s Onam season by guzzling liquor worth over Rs 100 crore on a single day. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) sold alcohol worth Rs 118 crore on Wednesday, the eve of Thiruvonam. Last year, its revenue on Uthradam was Rs 82 crore. Bevco’s total earnings in the seven days preceding Thiruvonam also saw a jump, from Rs 529 crore in 2021 to Rs 624 crore this year.

The Bevco outlet at Asramam in Kollam saw the maximum sales on Uthradam day (Rs 1.6 crore) in the state, while the outlet at Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram came second (Rs 1.2 crore). In third place was the Irinjalakuda outlet in Thrissur (Rs 1.1 crore).

The Court Junction outlet at Cherthala in Alappuzha (Rs 1 crore) and the outlet at Payyannur in Kannur (Rs 99 lakh) were in fourth and fifth place, respectively.  The Power House Road outlet had recorded maximum single-day sales of Rs 1.4 crore on Uthradam last year. The Irinjalakuda outlet was second with Rs 79 lakh while the one in Kannur’s Parakandi was third with Rs 78 lakh. Uthradam day sales in 2020 were Rs 52 crore. The toppers were the Irinjalakuda and Power House road outlets, selling liquor worth Rs 58 lakh and Rs 52 lakh, respectively. The relaxation of Covid restrictions improved sales in Bevco outlets. In July, the government approved the proposal to open 243 new premium walk-in outlets.

