Home States Kerala

Subhakesan scripts success in farming

Subhakesan cultivates 20 different types of organic vegetables in 25 acres of leased land and has regular customers who visit his farmland to purchase fresh vegetables.

Published: 10th September 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Subhakesan with the cow pea harvested from his farmland in Cherthala

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  He cultivates 20 different types of organic vegetables in 25 acres of leased land and has regular customers who visit his farmland to purchase fresh vegetables. And the farmer who refused a government job due to his love for farming 39 years ago has set an example for organic farmers who complain about lack of market support and unsteady prices.

“I took to agriculture due to my passion for farming. It is all about hard work and perseverance and a good harvest is the biggest reward. I had managed to enter the selection list of KSEB 39 years ago. But I decided to stick to farming and there are no regrets. I cultivate 20 different kinds of vegetables in 25 acres of leased land of which 15 acres are on the premises of the Steel Industries Ltd, Kerala (SILK). When I took the land on lease three years ago, it looked like a jungle. We toiled hard to turn it a farmland and our efforts have not gone in vain,” says K T Subhakesan, a resident of Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha district.

Former minister Thomas Isaac also helped Subhakesan to get some farmland on lease. He cultivates snake gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, ash gourd, cow pea (achinga), cucumber, tomato, ladies finger, spinach, brinjal, pumpkin and chilli.

“I had cultivated even big onion, carrot, cabbage, garlic and cauliflower as an experiment. We also have fruits like shamam, water melon, sweet tomato and butternut. We use cow dung and poultry droppings as manure. There are five permanent workers. Agriculture is labour intensive and we need more workers when we prepare the farmland. I have installed a drip irrigation system which has helped reduce labour cost. The investment was around Rs 7 lakh,” he said.

Subhakesan has regular customers who visit the farmland and pick fresh vegetables directly from the garden. He has put up an outlet outside SILK premises for sale of vegetables. Traders, eco shops and organic farmers purchase vegetables from him regularly.

“The government had provided subsidy for drip irrigation. My wife Lathika and daughter Sruthilaya help me in farming activities. Sruthilaya, a Class VI student, had won the child farmer award last year. Farming has been remunerative and we are happy with our returns,” said Subhakesan.

OUTLET AT CHERTHALA
Subhakesan has regular customers who visit the farmland and pick fresh vegetables directly from the garden. He has put up an outlet outside SILK premises for sale of vegetables.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp