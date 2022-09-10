Subhakesan scripts success in farming

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: He cultivates 20 different types of organic vegetables in 25 acres of leased land and has regular customers who visit his farmland to purchase fresh vegetables. And the farmer who refused a government job due to his love for farming 39 years ago has set an example for organic farmers who complain about lack of market support and unsteady prices.

“I took to agriculture due to my passion for farming. It is all about hard work and perseverance and a good harvest is the biggest reward. I had managed to enter the selection list of KSEB 39 years ago. But I decided to stick to farming and there are no regrets. I cultivate 20 different kinds of vegetables in 25 acres of leased land of which 15 acres are on the premises of the Steel Industries Ltd, Kerala (SILK). When I took the land on lease three years ago, it looked like a jungle. We toiled hard to turn it a farmland and our efforts have not gone in vain,” says K T Subhakesan, a resident of Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha district.

Former minister Thomas Isaac also helped Subhakesan to get some farmland on lease. He cultivates snake gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, ash gourd, cow pea (achinga), cucumber, tomato, ladies finger, spinach, brinjal, pumpkin and chilli.

“I had cultivated even big onion, carrot, cabbage, garlic and cauliflower as an experiment. We also have fruits like shamam, water melon, sweet tomato and butternut. We use cow dung and poultry droppings as manure. There are five permanent workers. Agriculture is labour intensive and we need more workers when we prepare the farmland. I have installed a drip irrigation system which has helped reduce labour cost. The investment was around Rs 7 lakh,” he said.

Subhakesan has regular customers who visit the farmland and pick fresh vegetables directly from the garden. He has put up an outlet outside SILK premises for sale of vegetables. Traders, eco shops and organic farmers purchase vegetables from him regularly.

“The government had provided subsidy for drip irrigation. My wife Lathika and daughter Sruthilaya help me in farming activities. Sruthilaya, a Class VI student, had won the child farmer award last year. Farming has been remunerative and we are happy with our returns,” said Subhakesan.

OUTLET AT CHERTHALA

Subhakesan has regular customers who visit the farmland and pick fresh vegetables directly from the garden. He has put up an outlet outside SILK premises for sale of vegetables.

KOCHI: He cultivates 20 different types of organic vegetables in 25 acres of leased land and has regular customers who visit his farmland to purchase fresh vegetables. And the farmer who refused a government job due to his love for farming 39 years ago has set an example for organic farmers who complain about lack of market support and unsteady prices. “I took to agriculture due to my passion for farming. It is all about hard work and perseverance and a good harvest is the biggest reward. I had managed to enter the selection list of KSEB 39 years ago. But I decided to stick to farming and there are no regrets. I cultivate 20 different kinds of vegetables in 25 acres of leased land of which 15 acres are on the premises of the Steel Industries Ltd, Kerala (SILK). When I took the land on lease three years ago, it looked like a jungle. We toiled hard to turn it a farmland and our efforts have not gone in vain,” says K T Subhakesan, a resident of Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha district. Former minister Thomas Isaac also helped Subhakesan to get some farmland on lease. He cultivates snake gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, ash gourd, cow pea (achinga), cucumber, tomato, ladies finger, spinach, brinjal, pumpkin and chilli. “I had cultivated even big onion, carrot, cabbage, garlic and cauliflower as an experiment. We also have fruits like shamam, water melon, sweet tomato and butternut. We use cow dung and poultry droppings as manure. There are five permanent workers. Agriculture is labour intensive and we need more workers when we prepare the farmland. I have installed a drip irrigation system which has helped reduce labour cost. The investment was around Rs 7 lakh,” he said. Subhakesan has regular customers who visit the farmland and pick fresh vegetables directly from the garden. He has put up an outlet outside SILK premises for sale of vegetables. Traders, eco shops and organic farmers purchase vegetables from him regularly. “The government had provided subsidy for drip irrigation. My wife Lathika and daughter Sruthilaya help me in farming activities. Sruthilaya, a Class VI student, had won the child farmer award last year. Farming has been remunerative and we are happy with our returns,” said Subhakesan. OUTLET AT CHERTHALA Subhakesan has regular customers who visit the farmland and pick fresh vegetables directly from the garden. He has put up an outlet outside SILK premises for sale of vegetables.