INTERVIEW | Nobody deserves to be called a Master these days: P Jayachandran

By Express News Service

P Jayachandran is the ‘Bhava Gayakan’ of Malayalam cinema. Generations have grown up listening to his soulful rendering of songs composed by great masters. Jayachandran talks to TNIE about his life, career and philosophy. Excerpts:

We were told to be careful as we were going to meet someone who is very temperamental… Are you one?

Well... (chuckles). I don’t get angry with everyone… But I do get angry with those who ask wrong questions. But don’t worry. I wont get angry with you… (laughs).

You are fondly called ‘Bhava Gayakan’ by music lovers for your unique rendition. Do you enjoy the title?

I am not a person who feels ecstatic by such titles. I prefer to be called Jayachandran. I am a very ordinary person. By the grace of God, I got an opportunity to grow as a playback singer. Actually, I had gone to work in a film but was lucky to get an opportunity to sing. I would prefer to call it destiny. Those times were harder… To get an opportunity to sing we had to go and wait at the recording studio. But, I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with great masters like G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, K Raghavan, M S Baburaj and M K Arjunan.

How was it working with these music directors?

Each one had a distinct style. G Devarajan was my real mentor and guru. Those songs were beautiful and distinct in class. We can’t see such creative talent today. M S Viswanathan, however, was the greatest of them all.

Why do you say that?

Because he was actually class apart. He was the greatest musician in the world. I was fortunate to sing his songs. (Sings on …Rajeevanayane Nee Urangoo...)

After these masters, whom do you consider great?

After them, only Johnson deserves to be called a master. No one deserves to be called a ‘master’ after Johnson.

How about Raveendran Master?

I don’t consider him as a master composer. His compositions are unnecessarily complicated. Why should you make music complicated? He could have been a good composer but his course was diverted midway.

Among the current lot?

Bijibal and M Jayachandran are good. Gopi Sundar knows how to deliver what market wants… No one else deserves any mention.

Have you always been this blunt?

I always speak my mind. Why shouldn’t I? People say I am short-tempered. I accept the accusation.

Has this bluntness cost you something?

I don’t know. If at all, I am not bothered.

Has there be an occasion where you had to leave a studio after an argument?

There was no incident where I had to leave the recording studio. But there were incidents where others ran away. Some people object when I make improvisations. One person said I have to sing the song exactly the way she composed and I said you have to respect my experience.

You entered the film industry at a time when K J Yesudas ruled the roost. How was your experience.

It was undoubtedly the golden era of Malayalam cinema. We had great lyricists and composers. It was the glorious days of Malayalam film music. Yesudas was the most luckiest of singers. I was fortunate to survive as a Sahya mountain in front of Yesudas who was towering like the Himalayas.

Is there any truth in the allegation that many gifted singers lost their opportunity due to the popularity of Yesudas?

That is only an allegation. But, I will say that Yesudas was smart enough to establish Tarangini Studio. Malayalam music industry revolved around him. But, he didn’t deny anyone opportunity. Some others came and tried to imitate Yesudas blindly. That was a big folly. You cannot compete with the nuances created by Yesudas.

Singer K P Brahmanandan though gifted, could not survive…

Brahmanandan sang only very few songs but all of them golden hits. He had a distinct style and all his songs were popular.

Are you a fan of Yesudas?

Definitely... But for me the greatest singer is Mohammed Rafi. Rafi Saab is my God. I have Rafi sir’s favourite tie with me; the one he wore when he received the Padma Shri award. It is one of my prized acquisitions. Among female singers I consider P Susheela the best.

What about SP Balasubrahmanyam?

He is more of a performer than a singer. Many consider his singing in the movie Sankarabharanam as quite something. But let me tell you something… No real classical music aficionado would agree with that. His rendition of fast numbers is very good, but he doesn’t have the depth of Soundara Rajan or P B Sreenivas.

What, according to you, are the reasons for today’s music not surviving the test of times?

I won’t blame the music directors. The people want that kind of song. It won’t last long. Songs like Manjalayil mungi thorthi, Karimukil kaattile and Harsha bashpam have survived the test of time. Today’s songs will not last for more than three months.

Could it also be due to the fact that the poetic quality of the songs were superior?

The lyrics written by P Bhaskaran, ONV, Sreekumaran Thampi, Yusufali Kechery were very poetic. Though lyricists like Hari Narayanan and Rafeeq Ahamed of the present generation are very talented, they cannot be compared with the greats. In the past, music composers had to compose the songs according to the lyrics. Today, the music is composed first and the lyrics have to be written according to the music.

Does it affect the quality?

Definitely. If the lyrics are written first, the music is composed highlighting the emotions reflected. Today music gets prominence and poetic quality takes a back seat. Sometimes the lyrics may not reflect the situation... The music that appeals only to certain senses may not endure through time.

You made a comeback in Malayalam industry through the song Prayam Nammil Moham Nalki… in the movie Niram in 1999? What was the reason for the long gap.

I was concentrating on Tamil films for around 10 years. I am equally popular in Tamil. I sung many songs written by Ilayaraja, M S Viswanathan, K Mahadevan and the like. I have sung in many languages and has been fortunate to get super duper hit songs. My song Mandara Pushpavu Neenu figures among the 10 evergreen songs in Kannada.

Have you composed any song?

I have made a composition. I myself wrote the lines and I think it is beautiful. But I will not release.. If I release the composition it will be like denigrating my masters. God has given me a responsibility which is to sing.

You were born into a family known for its legacy in classical music. But you have not learned classical music. Why?

That’s one regret I have. When I developed the urge to learn classical music, I had already become popular. Though children in our family learnt music in their childhood, I missed it. However, music was within me. I have conducted many Carnatic music concerts and have also brought out a classical music album. (Hums a few lines of a classical song) I learned Carnatic music by listening to the concerts by famous singers. But I do regret having not learnt it properly.

Is it necessary to learn classical music to be a good singer?

No. It is not like that. Classical music is deeply rooted in tradition and a person who learned classical music should not mix it with light music which is a different genre. If I were a Carnatic musician, I would never have forayed into the world of film music. I like going by the tradition.

How was it working with A R Rahman?

I didn’t actually sing for A R Rahman. The songs were recorded earlier and he had just mixed the orchestra. I don’t know how he does that.

Is it true that a song which you sang and composed by R K Shekhar for the film Penpada in 1975 was actually composed by his nine-yearold son A R Rahman?

That’s a lie. I used to visit Shekhar’s house and had met his son Dileep Kumar (now famous as A R Rahman). I have seen him listening to the songs that I sang for his father. But I don’t think that the song was composed by the boy.

How do you select songs? Have you set any criteria?

Singing is our job. So, I would sing any type of song. We are being paid for it and we have to do justice to it.

Will you sing remix songs? Some argue that remixes popularise the songs...

No. I will never sing remixes. I show the door to the people who approach me with remixes. I don’t agree with the argument that remixes will popularise the songs. They destroy the original score.

Is there any song sung by other singers which you wanted to sing?

There are many songs that I would have loved to sing. The songs sung by Kamukara Purushothaman like Atma Vidyalayame and Eswara Chintha Ithonne... are some.

You have acted in movies. How was the experience?

I acted in the movie Nakhakshatangal and it was writer M T Vasudevan Nair who dragged me into it. I was never interested in acting. My role in the film was that of a Namboothiri and I was well acquainted with the mannerisms. All I had to do was to deliver the dialogues. When it comes to acting, there is no one like Sathyan. His expressions were unique and the way he portrays a character is mind-blowing. Nobody, not even Mohanlal, is a patch on him.

How is your relationship with Yesudas? Do you keep in touch?

He is in the US and there is not much contact. He was my elder brother’s friend at one time. It was during the 60s. Then in 1965, I came into the films. We used to meet sometimes at recording studios. It was a hi-bye relationship. We were never soulmates. I respect him as a great singer. I have my way of life and music. He has his own.

You have never been ambitious. What’s the reason?

I am a lazy person. Also, I am not a person who loves to be written about or glorified. If you want to write, you can write, that is my attitude. I am not a person who craves for material wealth and roam around in luxury cars. I own a Maruti car. That’s enough.

There were reports that you were into bodybuilding…

Nothing like that… One of my friends posted these photos on social media and many believed that I was a bodybuilder. That’s all… But I am very much passionate about dresses. Sometimes I like modern, sometimes traditional. I wear whatever I feel comfortable in.

Do you follow any strict routine to maintain your voice?

I don’t follow any strict routine to maintain my voice. Though I avoid ice cream, I consume a lot of curd. I can’t think about a meal without curd. Some say it is good to have chicken, to stay warm. For me, all are the same. (Chuckles).

Are you happy with your life when you look back?

I am happy with what I have. I don’t have any fascination for big cars and a luxurious life. My life is very simple. I am an ardent devotee of Lord Guruvayurappan and I believe he is behind all achievements in my life.

Yesudas has sought permission to enter Guruvayur temple but is yet to get permission. What do you think about it?

I am not sure… I have no issue in allowing a devotee to enter the temple. But if he is allowed, others may misuse it. Also, why should one insists that one has to visit a certain place to worship the God. God is in your mind…

How do you spend your free time?

I discuss music with my friends or keep humming songs. Sometimes I wish I could see MSV and Devarajan Master. I miss them terribly… I wish I could see my father and mother. But can I? It is said that if your mother is gone, half of you is gone. You are only half alive… (Leans back on the chair with his eyes shut…)

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Manoj Viswanathan, Gopika Varrier, A Sanesh (photos), Asif (video)

(Comments and feedback: dialogues@newindianexpress.com Selected letters will be published)

P Jayachandran is the ‘Bhava Gayakan’ of Malayalam cinema. Generations have grown up listening to his soulful rendering of songs composed by great masters. Jayachandran talks to TNIE about his life, career and philosophy. Excerpts: We were told to be careful as we were going to meet someone who is very temperamental… Are you one? Well... (chuckles). I don’t get angry with everyone… But I do get angry with those who ask wrong questions. But don’t worry. I wont get angry with you… (laughs). You are fondly called ‘Bhava Gayakan’ by music lovers for your unique rendition. Do you enjoy the title? I am not a person who feels ecstatic by such titles. I prefer to be called Jayachandran. I am a very ordinary person. By the grace of God, I got an opportunity to grow as a playback singer. Actually, I had gone to work in a film but was lucky to get an opportunity to sing. I would prefer to call it destiny. Those times were harder… To get an opportunity to sing we had to go and wait at the recording studio. But, I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with great masters like G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, K Raghavan, M S Baburaj and M K Arjunan. How was it working with these music directors? Each one had a distinct style. G Devarajan was my real mentor and guru. Those songs were beautiful and distinct in class. We can’t see such creative talent today. M S Viswanathan, however, was the greatest of them all. Why do you say that? Because he was actually class apart. He was the greatest musician in the world. I was fortunate to sing his songs. (Sings on …Rajeevanayane Nee Urangoo...) After these masters, whom do you consider great? After them, only Johnson deserves to be called a master. No one deserves to be called a ‘master’ after Johnson. How about Raveendran Master? I don’t consider him as a master composer. His compositions are unnecessarily complicated. Why should you make music complicated? He could have been a good composer but his course was diverted midway. Among the current lot? Bijibal and M Jayachandran are good. Gopi Sundar knows how to deliver what market wants… No one else deserves any mention. Have you always been this blunt? I always speak my mind. Why shouldn’t I? People say I am short-tempered. I accept the accusation. Has this bluntness cost you something? I don’t know. If at all, I am not bothered. Has there be an occasion where you had to leave a studio after an argument? There was no incident where I had to leave the recording studio. But there were incidents where others ran away. Some people object when I make improvisations. One person said I have to sing the song exactly the way she composed and I said you have to respect my experience. You entered the film industry at a time when K J Yesudas ruled the roost. How was your experience. It was undoubtedly the golden era of Malayalam cinema. We had great lyricists and composers. It was the glorious days of Malayalam film music. Yesudas was the most luckiest of singers. I was fortunate to survive as a Sahya mountain in front of Yesudas who was towering like the Himalayas. Is there any truth in the allegation that many gifted singers lost their opportunity due to the popularity of Yesudas? That is only an allegation. But, I will say that Yesudas was smart enough to establish Tarangini Studio. Malayalam music industry revolved around him. But, he didn’t deny anyone opportunity. Some others came and tried to imitate Yesudas blindly. That was a big folly. You cannot compete with the nuances created by Yesudas. Singer K P Brahmanandan though gifted, could not survive… Brahmanandan sang only very few songs but all of them golden hits. He had a distinct style and all his songs were popular. Are you a fan of Yesudas? Definitely... But for me the greatest singer is Mohammed Rafi. Rafi Saab is my God. I have Rafi sir’s favourite tie with me; the one he wore when he received the Padma Shri award. It is one of my prized acquisitions. Among female singers I consider P Susheela the best. What about SP Balasubrahmanyam? He is more of a performer than a singer. Many consider his singing in the movie Sankarabharanam as quite something. But let me tell you something… No real classical music aficionado would agree with that. His rendition of fast numbers is very good, but he doesn’t have the depth of Soundara Rajan or P B Sreenivas. What, according to you, are the reasons for today’s music not surviving the test of times? I won’t blame the music directors. The people want that kind of song. It won’t last long. Songs like Manjalayil mungi thorthi, Karimukil kaattile and Harsha bashpam have survived the test of time. Today’s songs will not last for more than three months. Could it also be due to the fact that the poetic quality of the songs were superior? The lyrics written by P Bhaskaran, ONV, Sreekumaran Thampi, Yusufali Kechery were very poetic. Though lyricists like Hari Narayanan and Rafeeq Ahamed of the present generation are very talented, they cannot be compared with the greats. In the past, music composers had to compose the songs according to the lyrics. Today, the music is composed first and the lyrics have to be written according to the music. Does it affect the quality? Definitely. If the lyrics are written first, the music is composed highlighting the emotions reflected. Today music gets prominence and poetic quality takes a back seat. Sometimes the lyrics may not reflect the situation... The music that appeals only to certain senses may not endure through time. You made a comeback in Malayalam industry through the song Prayam Nammil Moham Nalki… in the movie Niram in 1999? What was the reason for the long gap. I was concentrating on Tamil films for around 10 years. I am equally popular in Tamil. I sung many songs written by Ilayaraja, M S Viswanathan, K Mahadevan and the like. I have sung in many languages and has been fortunate to get super duper hit songs. My song Mandara Pushpavu Neenu figures among the 10 evergreen songs in Kannada. Have you composed any song? I have made a composition. I myself wrote the lines and I think it is beautiful. But I will not release.. If I release the composition it will be like denigrating my masters. God has given me a responsibility which is to sing. You were born into a family known for its legacy in classical music. But you have not learned classical music. Why? That’s one regret I have. When I developed the urge to learn classical music, I had already become popular. Though children in our family learnt music in their childhood, I missed it. However, music was within me. I have conducted many Carnatic music concerts and have also brought out a classical music album. (Hums a few lines of a classical song) I learned Carnatic music by listening to the concerts by famous singers. But I do regret having not learnt it properly. Is it necessary to learn classical music to be a good singer? No. It is not like that. Classical music is deeply rooted in tradition and a person who learned classical music should not mix it with light music which is a different genre. If I were a Carnatic musician, I would never have forayed into the world of film music. I like going by the tradition. How was it working with A R Rahman? I didn’t actually sing for A R Rahman. The songs were recorded earlier and he had just mixed the orchestra. I don’t know how he does that. Is it true that a song which you sang and composed by R K Shekhar for the film Penpada in 1975 was actually composed by his nine-yearold son A R Rahman? That’s a lie. I used to visit Shekhar’s house and had met his son Dileep Kumar (now famous as A R Rahman). I have seen him listening to the songs that I sang for his father. But I don’t think that the song was composed by the boy. How do you select songs? Have you set any criteria? Singing is our job. So, I would sing any type of song. We are being paid for it and we have to do justice to it. Will you sing remix songs? Some argue that remixes popularise the songs... No. I will never sing remixes. I show the door to the people who approach me with remixes. I don’t agree with the argument that remixes will popularise the songs. They destroy the original score. Is there any song sung by other singers which you wanted to sing? There are many songs that I would have loved to sing. The songs sung by Kamukara Purushothaman like Atma Vidyalayame and Eswara Chintha Ithonne... are some. You have acted in movies. How was the experience? I acted in the movie Nakhakshatangal and it was writer M T Vasudevan Nair who dragged me into it. I was never interested in acting. My role in the film was that of a Namboothiri and I was well acquainted with the mannerisms. All I had to do was to deliver the dialogues. When it comes to acting, there is no one like Sathyan. His expressions were unique and the way he portrays a character is mind-blowing. Nobody, not even Mohanlal, is a patch on him. How is your relationship with Yesudas? Do you keep in touch? He is in the US and there is not much contact. He was my elder brother’s friend at one time. It was during the 60s. Then in 1965, I came into the films. We used to meet sometimes at recording studios. It was a hi-bye relationship. We were never soulmates. I respect him as a great singer. I have my way of life and music. He has his own. You have never been ambitious. What’s the reason? I am a lazy person. Also, I am not a person who loves to be written about or glorified. If you want to write, you can write, that is my attitude. I am not a person who craves for material wealth and roam around in luxury cars. I own a Maruti car. That’s enough. There were reports that you were into bodybuilding… Nothing like that… One of my friends posted these photos on social media and many believed that I was a bodybuilder. That’s all… But I am very much passionate about dresses. Sometimes I like modern, sometimes traditional. I wear whatever I feel comfortable in. Do you follow any strict routine to maintain your voice? I don’t follow any strict routine to maintain my voice. Though I avoid ice cream, I consume a lot of curd. I can’t think about a meal without curd. Some say it is good to have chicken, to stay warm. For me, all are the same. (Chuckles). Are you happy with your life when you look back? I am happy with what I have. I don’t have any fascination for big cars and a luxurious life. My life is very simple. I am an ardent devotee of Lord Guruvayurappan and I believe he is behind all achievements in my life. Yesudas has sought permission to enter Guruvayur temple but is yet to get permission. What do you think about it? I am not sure… I have no issue in allowing a devotee to enter the temple. But if he is allowed, others may misuse it. Also, why should one insists that one has to visit a certain place to worship the God. God is in your mind… How do you spend your free time? I discuss music with my friends or keep humming songs. Sometimes I wish I could see MSV and Devarajan Master. I miss them terribly… I wish I could see my father and mother. But can I? It is said that if your mother is gone, half of you is gone. You are only half alive… (Leans back on the chair with his eyes shut…) TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Manoj Viswanathan, Gopika Varrier, A Sanesh (photos), Asif (video) (Comments and feedback: dialogues@newindianexpress.com Selected letters will be published)