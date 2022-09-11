Home States Kerala

Kerala govt appeasing forward castes: Vellappally

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that the left government is following a policy of forward caste appeasement by giving reservations to them. 

Published: 11th September 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vellappally Natesan

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that the left government is following a policy of forward caste appeasement by giving reservations to them. 

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations organised by SNDP Yogam Pathanamthitta Union on Saturday. “After the government initiated reservation to the forward community, the backward classes went backwards further.

The representation of the officials from backward classes in the Travancore Devaswom Board has come down to 6%. The remaining posts are in the hands of a special category,” he said. He said that caste-based discretion forced him to talk about caste. 

The SNDP Yogam leader praised Health Minister Veena George, who was also present on the stage. He said that she is an efficient minister. “A political climate currently exists in the state where in faults are being found in every activity of the health minister,” he said.  

Vellappally also lavished praise on Konni MLA K U Jenish Kumar. He said that nobody can beat Jenish now on and it’s a vain effort to set an eye on the Konni seat,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp