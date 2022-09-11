Kerala govt appeasing forward castes: Vellappally

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that the left government is following a policy of forward caste appeasement by giving reservations to them.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations organised by SNDP Yogam Pathanamthitta Union on Saturday. “After the government initiated reservation to the forward community, the backward classes went backwards further.

The representation of the officials from backward classes in the Travancore Devaswom Board has come down to 6%. The remaining posts are in the hands of a special category,” he said. He said that caste-based discretion forced him to talk about caste.

The SNDP Yogam leader praised Health Minister Veena George, who was also present on the stage. He said that she is an efficient minister. “A political climate currently exists in the state where in faults are being found in every activity of the health minister,” he said.

Vellappally also lavished praise on Konni MLA K U Jenish Kumar. He said that nobody can beat Jenish now on and it’s a vain effort to set an eye on the Konni seat,” he said.

