Kerala CPM MP writes to Hardeep Puri, expresses concern over fuel shortage

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India-(Marxist) MP V Sivadasan on Monday wrote a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri, expressing concern over the shortage of fuel supply in the state.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Sivadasan said that fuel pump owners in Kerala are facing a serious crisis due to the non-availability of fuel at many places in the state.

Reportedly the letter mentioned that the pump owners were also forced to keep the pumps closed due to no supply of fuel at the fuel stations.

"It is said that the decision to cut short the fuel distribution to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pumps has resulted in shortage," Sivadasan's letter read.

CPI (M) Upper House MP further said in his letter that the significance of the round-the-clock supply of fuel for the smooth functioning of the economy cannot be overemphasized. So, there is an urgent need to address this problem.

"I request your kind pay attention and prompt intervention to rectify the issue so that uninterrupted supply of fuel is ensured in the fuel stations and the fuel supply stations can function smoothly" he added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri in a media event said that India has demonstrated great resilience in the face of the global energy crisis, and the government's measures to minimize and mitigate the volatility served the purpose.

Minister Puri added prices in India have been contained in comparison to an exponential rise in developed countries. Most of the developed nations have witnessed significant inflation rise in gasoline prices- an increase of almost 40 per cent from July 2021 to August 2022.

In India, gasoline prices have been reduced by 2.12 per cent, and the gas price of all the major trading hubs has seen a massive increase during the period, he added.

Meanwhile, on the LPG front, in the past 24 months, Saudi CP price - which is India's import benchmark -- almost increased by 303 per cent. During the same period, the LPG price in India increased by less than a tenth of that figure - 28 per cent, he stated.

He further reaffirmed India's move towards a 'gas-based economy' by connecting Indian consumers through the City Gas Distribution, enhancing regasification capacities, expanding pipeline networks, and setting up CNG stations.

