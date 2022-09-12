Home States Kerala

Minor Kerala girl hurt as miscreants pelt stones at moving train

"The family has not lodged any complaint as of now. However, upon the instruction of the district police chief, the team was set up to probe into the stone-hurling," a senior police official said. 

Published: 12th September 2022

By PTI

KANNUR: A 12-year-old girl was injured on Monday when some miscreants threw stones at a moving train at a spot between Edakkad and Thazhe Chovva near here, police said.

Keerthana of Kottayam was hurt while travelling with her parents on the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express, said the police.

Soon after the incident, a team was formed to investigate the matter, they said.

"She suffered injuries on her forehead. She was given treatment and they travelled home on the next train. The family has not lodged any complaint as of now. However, upon the instruction of the district police chief, the team was set up to probe into the stone-hurling," a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kannur Railway Protection Force said they have also begun the investigation.

