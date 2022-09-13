Home States Kerala

110 drivers, 2,700km, Rickshaw Run begins in Kerala

The much-anticipated Rickshaw Run, an adventurous road trip in autorickshaws, is back in Kochi.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-anticipated Rickshaw Run, an adventurous road trip in autorickshaws, is back in Kochi. A total of 110 guests  from 18 countries will go on an arduous 2,700km journey from Fort Kochi to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in 46 autorickshaws, and the tourism stakeholders in the state are excited.

They believe that the event will give a much-needed boost to the sector that had been badly affected by the pandemic. According to Antony Kureethara, leader of Opposition in Kochi corporation, the event aims to boost the tourism prospects of Fort Kochi as well as other parts of the city.

“Social media posts uploaded by the participants as they pass through the scenic locales of Kochi will help showcase its beauty, culture and heritage all over the world. This in turn will help attract visitors to Kerala. As the sector is reeling under the effects of Covid, the timing of the event couldn’t be better,” said Antony. Started in 2016, the event is organised twice every year. Besides, promoting tourism, the event will bring the participants closer to the essence of our country, say the organisers of the event -- The Adventurists. The proceeds from the event will be given to charity.

Both men and women will take part in Rickshaw Run. “All the participants have been trained in driving the autorickshaws. They have been imparted classes on the traffic rules in the country as well. Each vehicle will have two to three persons and they will drive daily for an average of eight hours. The team will resume the journey after a break in Goa,” said the organisers.

