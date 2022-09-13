Home States Kerala

Sabarimala airport: Govt clears hurdles for soil test

Kottayam district collector issues letter clarifying the proceedings

KOTTAYAM: Ending the stalemate over conducting the soil test at Cheruvally estate for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport project in Erumeli, Kottayam district collector issued a letter to the Believers’ Church authorities clarifying the purpose and proceedings of the step.

Confirming the development, Fr Sijo Pandapallil, official spokesperson and PRO of the Church, said they received the letter and replied with its willingness to cooperate with the move. Earlier, the Church authorities had denied permission to a private agency appointed by the government for carrying out the test demanding a detailed letter from the district collector with regard to the activities during the test.

“We have raised two demands. The government should take the responsibility if any accident occurs during the activities for the soil test. Moreover, the property’s ownership is under the consideration of the court and hence the government should ensure there won’t be any movement challenging our rights over the property as part of the proceedings. We are satisfied with the letter sent by the collector and we agreed for conducting the soil test,” Fr Pandapallil said.

The soil test is intended for the construction of the runway of the airport. The soil test will be conducted by the GEOID Consultancy Private Limited, entrusted by Louis Berger, a private agency appointed by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) for preparing the detailed project report of the airport project.

The government issued the letter after seeking legal advice from experts in view that the estate’s ownership is under the consideration of a sub-court in Pala. With estate authorities withdrawing their objections, the government is planning to conduct the soil test sooner than later.

Earlier, the state government submitted a revised design and techno-economic feasibility report on the airport project to the Union ministry of civil aviation after the first report prepared by Louis Berger was rejected by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) citing technical faults, predominantly with regard to the runway. The government is awaiting a reply from the civil aviation department.

