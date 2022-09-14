District-level panels to monitor stray control measures in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the increasing incidents of stray dog attacks, the state government is coming up with more measures to check the menace. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Tuesday said a four-member committee will coordinate and monitor the stray dog control measures adopted by civic bodies in each district. The decision came after the government announced a multi-pronged strategy that starts with a month-long anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs from September 20.

The committee will have district panchayat president, district collector, joint director of animal husbandry department and panchayat deputy secretary as members. “The committee will seek reports from the local bodies daily and review the action taken on the ground weekly,” Rajesh said after a meeting with the department officials on Tuesday. He said the local bodies have been asked to carry out anti-rabies vaccination.

Call to ensure proper waste disposal

Besides vaccination, local bodies have been asked to conduct Animal Birth Control programme and preparation of shelters for dogs that are sterilised, said M B Rajesh.

According to him the district administrations have been asked to hold meetings with owners of eateries, auditoriums and meat shops to prevent dumping of food waste in public places. Arrangements shall be made for proper waste disposal through Clean Kerala Company, he said. Revenue minister K Rajan said letters will be sent to MLAs to hold constituency-level meetings on the issue by next week.

