Ex-minister NM Joseph passes away

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Former forest minister and senior Janata Dal leader N M Joseph, 79, passed away at Pala on Tuesday. He was a former state president of Janata Dal (Secular). The funeral will be held On Wednesday with state honours at St Thomas Church, Arunapuram, near Pala. Joseph entered politics through the students wing of Congress. Later, he quit Congress when Janata Party was formed. Joseph contested to the assembly in 1982 and 1987 as the candidate of the Janata Party and as Janta Dal candidate in 1991 from the Poonjar constituency.

