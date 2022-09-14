Home States Kerala

Ex-minister NM Joseph passes away

Former forest minister and senior Janata Dal leader N M Joseph, 79, passed away at Pala on Tuesday.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Former forest minister and senior Janata Dal leader N M Joseph, 79, passed away at Pala on Tuesday. He was a former state president of Janata Dal (Secular). The funeral will be held On Wednesday with state honours at St Thomas Church, Arunapuram, near Pala. Joseph entered politics through the students wing of Congress. Later, he quit Congress when Janata Party was formed. Joseph contested to the assembly in 1982 and 1987 as the candidate of the Janata Party and as Janta Dal candidate in 1991 from the Poonjar constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp