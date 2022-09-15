Home States Kerala

Be the wizards, Australia lures students from Kerala

Austrade launches first major campaign after Covid lull to woo youngsters who want to study abroad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Canada, the UK, the US, Ireland and non-traditional education destinations like Mexico, a new trend seems to be emerging among students in India. Students are making their way to Australia these days. After a brief lull brought in by Covid, the Australian government is gearing up with campaigns and vigorous marketing to attract more students to the 40 universities in the country. The first such campaign started in Kochi on Wednesday.

According to Vik Singh, director, India Digital Education Hub, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Australian Government, of the 2,60,000 international students studying in various universities and colleges in that country, 1,30,000 are from India. He was speaking at a press meet on the campaign.

“And the students are not here for conventional courses. The courses that are most in demand are the ones like those related to sports, then healthcare nursing, and aged care. Skill-oriented courses are the ones which have been receiving a lot of enquiries from the students,” he said.

According to him, the post-study work opportunity being provided is a great attraction. “Recently, the Australian government increased the post-study work rights from two years to four years for students pursuing select bachelor degrees; three years to five years for select postgraduate degrees; and four years to six years for select PhDs,” he added.

According to him, taking into consideration the high cost of education in Australia,the government has made available scholarships at the national and also institutional levels.  He said, “We work closely with Indian students to ensure they are making the best decisions when it comes to studying in Australia. The Study Australia roadshow provided updated, reliable, and relevant information to students, parents, education counsellors, and heads of institutes. Australia offers world-class education, strong career pathways and an unmatched lifestyle for students.”

With an increasing number of visa and admission applications coming in, the Australian government has increased the staff strength of its diplomatic offices, he added. He said the National Education Policy (NEP) to be rolled out soon is great news for the education sector in Australia. Recently, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission’s ‘The Study Australia Industry Experience Program (SAIEP)’ was launched for current Indian students at Australian universities to enhance their employability skills.

Staff strength
To meet the demand, Australian government has increased the staff strength of its diplomatic offices

Scholarships
The government has made available scholarships at the national and also institutional levels 

