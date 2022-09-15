Home States Kerala

Kerala: State Congress passes resolution re-electing K Sudhakaran as PCC president

It was senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who moved the resolution in favour of Sudhakaran. It was seconded by five other senior leaders of the party.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Congress on Thursday re-elected K Sudhakaran as KPCC President. The  State Congress general body meeting passed a resolution to re-elect the incumbent president.  

The newly elected members numbering 77 out of a 310 member committee were happy to attend the general body meeting which has the power to elect the State president and office bearers.

AICC returning officer G Parameswara who convened the general body meeting informed the leaders that he has got a resolution proposal. He said if everyone agrees, they can move forward with the resolution. 

It was senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who moved the resolution in favour of Sudhakaran. It was seconded by five other senior leaders of the party comprising V D Satheesan, K Muraleedharan, M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Kodikunnil Suresh. This shows that the group leaders who once ruled the roost have come under a common platform to unanimously elect Sudhakran. The efforts of the central Congress leadership to do away with the factionalism has met success. 

However the two factions have been unhappy about how an official faction under the powerful K C Venugopal has gripped the party.

The resolution details re-electing Sudhakaran as the State Congress president has since been informed to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The list of party office bearers will be announced only later by the central Congress leadership. It is reliably learnt that there are 77 new faces in the 310-member list approved by the Congress High Command. On Thursday, 287 leaders were present at the general body meeting out of the 310 leaders. Senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony were also present.

