Home States Kerala

Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore

As many as 1,102 Community Development Society-level Kudumbashree Onam markets were set up across the state.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Women preparing banana chips and sarkaravaratti at a Kudumbashree unit in Venjaramoodu | EXPRESS

EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kudumbashree women, the special Onam markets organised by the all-woman collective generated an impressive turnover of Rs 18.94 crore. It is for the first time after the pandemic that Kudumbashree is generating such high revenue from Onam markets.  

As many as 1,102 Community Development Society-level Kudumbashree Onam markets were set up across the state. While micro-entrepreneurs registered a turnover of Rs 14.13 crore, another Rs 4.81 crore was generated through the sale of agricultural produce.

This year’s Onam sales turnover is nearly double the Rs 9.67 crore generated last year. The Onam market this year was noted for the active participation of women entrepreneurs. As many as 35,383 small-scale entrepreneurial units and 17,475 Kudumbashree farmers’ groups participated in the fair.  Kudumbashree products were also marketed through trade fairs organised by local bodies, Supplyco and the Agriculture Department.

Kudumbashree officials said the sale of quality products at reasonable prices and proper coordination among Kudumbashree units were the reasons why the Onam markets were successful this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree Onam market
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp