Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kudumbashree women, the special Onam markets organised by the all-woman collective generated an impressive turnover of Rs 18.94 crore. It is for the first time after the pandemic that Kudumbashree is generating such high revenue from Onam markets.

As many as 1,102 Community Development Society-level Kudumbashree Onam markets were set up across the state. While micro-entrepreneurs registered a turnover of Rs 14.13 crore, another Rs 4.81 crore was generated through the sale of agricultural produce.

This year’s Onam sales turnover is nearly double the Rs 9.67 crore generated last year. The Onam market this year was noted for the active participation of women entrepreneurs. As many as 35,383 small-scale entrepreneurial units and 17,475 Kudumbashree farmers’ groups participated in the fair. Kudumbashree products were also marketed through trade fairs organised by local bodies, Supplyco and the Agriculture Department.

Kudumbashree officials said the sale of quality products at reasonable prices and proper coordination among Kudumbashree units were the reasons why the Onam markets were successful this year.

