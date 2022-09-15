Home States Kerala

Tearful adieu to child who died inside bus in Qatar

They found the child only while returning to the bus by noon.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Family members on Wednesday bid a tearful adieu to Minsa Mariam Jacob, the four-year-old girl who died in a school bus in Qatar. Minsa, daughter of Abhilash Chacko and Soumya, hailing from Chingavanam, died of extreme heat after being accidentally locked up inside the school bus. The body of the girl was brought home by noon. The funeral was held in the evening on the premises of Abhilash’s residence at Pannimattom near Chingavanam.

Minsa was a KG 1 student of Springfield Kindergarten at Al Wakrah. She slept off in the bus on her way to the school. Unaware of the child inside the bus, the driver and the conductor locked the vehicle after dropping other children in the school.

They found the child only while returning to the bus by noon. Though she was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved. Qatar’s ministries of education, health and interior affairs have launched an investigation into the incident and arrested three persons.

