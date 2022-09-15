Vizhinjam stir: Adani Group seeks contempt case against Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the state government for not implementing its order directing to provide necessary police protection to carry out the construction of the seaport project.

In the petition, Adani group said though the High Court has passed an order on September 1 directing police protection, the government has not taken any effective steps. All necessary protection for providing free entry and exit to such persons for carrying out the necessary activities in connection with the project should be given by police. In case the authorities are unable to see that law and order is maintained, necessary steps should be taken to seek appropriate aid from central government.

KOCHI: The Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the state government for not implementing its order directing to provide necessary police protection to carry out the construction of the seaport project. In the petition, Adani group said though the High Court has passed an order on September 1 directing police protection, the government has not taken any effective steps. All necessary protection for providing free entry and exit to such persons for carrying out the necessary activities in connection with the project should be given by police. In case the authorities are unable to see that law and order is maintained, necessary steps should be taken to seek appropriate aid from central government.