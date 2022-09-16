Home States Kerala

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi takes break, talks to Congress workers

The padayatra will leave for Karunagappally on Friday and enter Alappuzha district the following day.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a public meeting at Kallambalam, in Thiruvananthapuram district, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight days after he kick-started his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a break and was confined to his air-conditioned container stationed at an engineering college in Kollam.

Rahul and 117 permanent yatris have travelled 150 km so far. The yatra — 3,570km across 12 states in 150 days —  will take a break every eight days. “After exercising briefly, Rahul had his breakfast inside the container. He read for a while and slept later. He interacted with fellow padayatris and had lunch with them,” a top source told TNIE.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was away in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the state Congress general body meeting. He had planned to take Rahul to Jatayu Caves at Chadayamangalam, but security personnel reportedly objected to the visit as it had already become dusk.

The padayatra will leave for Karunagappally on Friday and enter Alappuzha district the following day. The next break day in Kerala will be on September 23 after which Rahul will cross the border to Karnataka via Nilambur.

