RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Mata Amritanandamayi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Mata Amritanandamayi at Amritapuri in Kollam on Thursday. Bhagwat arrived at Amritapuri at 3.45 pm. He was received by the swamis of the mutt. After almost two hours of conversations with Mata Amritanandamayi, Bhagwat went to Kochi at 6 pm.

RSS Kshetriya Pracharak A Senthil Kumar, Prantha Karyavahak P N Eswaran, Kshetriya Sewa Pramukh K Padma Kumar, and Prantha Pracharak S Sudarshan accompanied the RSS chief. Bhagwat is on a four-day visit to the state. On Friday, he will leave for Thrissur Sankaramadom. He will be attending various functions in the district till September 18.

