Home States Kerala

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Mata Amritanandamayi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Mata Amritanandamayi at Amritapuri in Kollam on Thursday. Bhagwat arrived at Amritapuri at 3.45 pm.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Mata Amritanandamayi at Amritapuri in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Mata Amritanandamayi at Amritapuri in Kollam on Thursday. Bhagwat arrived at Amritapuri at 3.45 pm. He was received by the swamis of the mutt. After almost two hours of conversations with Mata Amritanandamayi, Bhagwat went to Kochi at 6 pm.

RSS Kshetriya Pracharak A Senthil Kumar, Prantha Karyavahak P N Eswaran, Kshetriya Sewa Pramukh K Padma Kumar, and Prantha Pracharak S Sudarshan accompanied the RSS chief. Bhagwat is on a four-day visit to the state. On Friday, he will leave for Thrissur Sankaramadom. He will be attending various functions in the district till September 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat Mata Amritanandamayi RSS
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp