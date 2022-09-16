What’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s political stance, asks CPM. Uniting India, answers Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Rahul Gandhi undertakes the Bharat Jodo Yatra against communalism, the CPM leadership has hit out at the yatra for lack of a clear political stance. In an article published in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Thursday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the Congress has lost its relevance in present-day politics. The Congress leadership unsurprisingly lost no time in hitting back.

Severely criticising the Congress for its flawed policies, Govindan said that the Congress seems to be treading the path of self-destruction, courtesy its very own policies. The grand old party has now become totally irrelevant in national politics. Even Opposition parties have started viewing the Congress as a liability that is best avoided, he said.

Referring to the recent electoral experiment in Bihar, the CPM leader said even regional parties do not seem keen to join hands with the Congress, as they feel it could lead to a stinging political defeat. Though the party does raise anti-communal slogans, the masses are yet to be convinced that the party actually opposes the same on the ground.

“They claim that the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite the people of the country against BJP’s divisive policies. However the big question is how will they achieve the same by excluding BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh? ,” said Govindan.

The Congress soon hit back saying it’s not for the AKG Centre to decide on the yatra’s itinerary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan recalled the earlier comments of Govindan that the CPM would not criticise the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now he seems to have changed his stance, said Satheesan. Taking a jibe at the CPM, he said it’s not the AKG Centre, but the Congress that decides the itinerary of the yatra.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being held against the CPM, but is rather aimed at uniting the country. It’s part of a fight targeting fascism and communalism. Why is the CPM getting upset when we criticise Narendra Modi, and speak against Fascism and communalism? Neither Pinarayi nor the CPM is part of the yatra’s agenda. How does Rahul Gandhi staying in a container become the CPM’s headache?” asked Satheesan.

