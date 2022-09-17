Home States Kerala

Chandrabose case: Kerala HC upholds Nisham’s life sentence

The sentence imposed by the trial court, as confirmed by us, is imprisonment for life, which is for the rest of the life of the convict.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

File: Mohammad Nisham being taken to First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Thrissur | EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to controversial businessman Mohammed Nisham accused of killing a security guard in a fit of rage by ramming his luxury Hummer in Thrissur in January 2015.

“The sentence imposed by the trial court, as confirmed by us, is imprisonment for life, which is for the rest of the life of the convict. The state requires no nudge or prodding from the courts, on the judicial side and it is for the state to take a decision on remission considering the gravity of the offence, the shock it generated in society as also the conduct of the convict in prison and any other relevant factors. If the state stays its hands and restricts itself and the power of remission is not invoked, the convict spends his life in prison,” said the Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran.

The court observed that there was no reason to interfere with the sentence imposed by the Thrissur Additional Sessions court and agreed with the trial court that it is not one of the rarest of rare cases.
The court also dismissed the appeal filed by Nisham seeking to release the hummer car and the appeal of the state government seeking capital punishment citing that the accused had unleashed a merciless attack on a defenceless person, especially the act of using a car to mow him down and thus murder him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp