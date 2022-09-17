Killing strays not a solution: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that killing stray dogs was not a solution to the rising dog bite issue. Stray dogs forming packs and becoming aggressive is not due to their fault, but due to dumping of waste in public, said Pinarayi. According to him, the solution lies in planned measures taken by the government.

“The rising dog bite incidents is a cause for concern for all. But hanging a stray dog is neither a solution to the issue nor an acceptable act,” said Pinarayi. He said the government was implementing planned measures which are practical and scientific. “We will take strong measures to prevent the dumping of meat waste. The local bodies will set stringent guidelines for eateries and meat merchants regarding waste management, after holding a meeting with them,” chief minister said.

According to him, the government would make registration mandatory for pets. He reminded public to desist from discarding their pets on the streets. The CM said the anti-rabies vaccines given through the government hospitals have met the quality standards. The field-level inquiries regarding the 21 rabies deaths in the state this year have been completed and an expert committee has been appointed to study the deaths in detail, he said.

