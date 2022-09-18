Home States Kerala

Karnataka turns down three railway project proposals mooted by Kerala 

The three railway projects which are not feasible are Nilambur - Nanjangud, Thalassery - Mysuru and Kasaragod - Dakshin Kannada.

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major blow to Kerala, Karnataka has turned down three inter-state railway projects proposed by it citing environmental reasons. This was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after he held talks with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan at the former's official residence, 'Krishna' at Bengaluru on Sunday.

The three railway projects which are not feasible are Nilambur - Nanjangud, Thalassery - Mysuru and Kasaragod - Dakshin Kannada. Discussion on Silverline semi-high speed rail project did not come up as Kerala had not shared the technical details on extending the project up to Managaluru. While Pinarayi did not comment on the outcome of the talks, Bommai told reporters that the projects proposed by the Kerala Government are not feasible. 

However, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed that several topics which are of interest to both the States were discussed in the meeting. It has been decided that both States will take up the issue of having an alternative path in NH 766 during the night before the National Highway Authority of India as they are preparing the Mysore - Malappuram economic corridor. The two States will jointly demand to have an alignment from Tholpetti to Purakkaattiri and also from Sulthan Bathery to Malappuram 

Basavaraj Bommai informed that the proposed Kanhangad - Panathur - Kaniyoor railway line project which connects with the Northern and Southern districts of Kerala will be examined by Karnataka and a policy decision on providing financial aid will also be taken up favourably.

The meeting was also attended by Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure department minister V Somanna, Kerala and Karnataka chief secretary's V P Joy and Vandita Sharma respectively, Kerala local self development secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, NHAI officials and Karnataka State government officials.

