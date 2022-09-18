Home States Kerala

Wait begins for winner of Rs 25-crore Onam bumper lottery

Almost one in five Keralites would be trying their luck in this year’s Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery of the state lotteries department.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost one in five Keralites would be trying their luck in this year’s Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery of the state lotteries department. The department sold 66.54 lakh tickets this year while it was 54 lakh tickets last year. The department closed the sales on Saturday night. Agents can sell tickets in their possession until the draw begins at 2pm on Sunday.

This year’s Onam bumper offers a first prize of Rs 25 crore, arguably the biggest-ever prize to be won on a single ticket in the country. The price of a ticket is Rs 500 while it was Rs 300 last year. The turnover from the sale of 66,54,914 tickets is Rs 332.74 crore while it was Rs 162 crore last year. The maximum number of tickets was sold in Palakkad district this year.

There will be one second prize of Rs 5 crore and ten third prizes of Rs 1 crore each. The first prize winner’s net earning, after deducting the agent’s commission of 10% and advance IT payment, would be Rs 15.75 crore. Onam Bumper is the biggest lottery organised by the department which has been offering Rs 12 crore as the first prize since 2019.

The total number of prizes is around four lakh, a two-fold increase from the previous year. The total prize money offered is Rs 126 crore as compared to the previous year’s Rs 54 crore. There will be ten third prizes while there were only six in 2021. The agent who sells the first prize winning ticket will get Rs 2.50 crore as commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam bumper lottery
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp