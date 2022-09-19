LDF flays Kerala governor Khan; BJP rallies behind him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s no holds barred attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the CPM has stepped up its tirade against the governor and termed the ‘provocation’ from his end as ‘unbearable’.

CPM central committee member A K Balan said the governor has personally insulted the chief minister. He also questioned the propriety of Khan’s recent meeting with RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. “The government has given due respect to the governor. If he publicises details of his illegal and unconstitutional actions, it will only discredit his image,” Balan said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran ridiculed Khan for announcing that he will publicise the letters written to him by the chief minister on Monday. “The governor says he will go public with the letters. Those are not love letters,” he said at a party function.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said attempts by the chief minister and the CPM to intimidate the governor will not succeed. He appealed to the people of the state to rally behind the governor who speaks out openly against the corrupt practices of the LDF government.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s no holds barred attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the CPM has stepped up its tirade against the governor and termed the ‘provocation’ from his end as ‘unbearable’. CPM central committee member A K Balan said the governor has personally insulted the chief minister. He also questioned the propriety of Khan’s recent meeting with RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. “The government has given due respect to the governor. If he publicises details of his illegal and unconstitutional actions, it will only discredit his image,” Balan said. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran ridiculed Khan for announcing that he will publicise the letters written to him by the chief minister on Monday. “The governor says he will go public with the letters. Those are not love letters,” he said at a party function. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said attempts by the chief minister and the CPM to intimidate the governor will not succeed. He appealed to the people of the state to rally behind the governor who speaks out openly against the corrupt practices of the LDF government.