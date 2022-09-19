Home States Kerala

New Guruvayur chief priest also a YouTuber

Not only is the 34-year-old an ayurveda doctor, but he also manages a YouTube channel with his wife Manasi Mundayakkad. 

Published: 19th September 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Anandh

Kiran Anandh, the newly-appointed melsanthi of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  The newly-appointed melsanthi of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, Kiran Anandh, is the talk of the town. Not only is the 34-year-old an ayurveda doctor, but he also manages a YouTube channel with his wife Manasi Mundayakkad. 

“I belong to Kakkad Mana, one of the four Othikkan families of Guruvayur temple and used to take part in major rituals of the temple with my father. I will perform my duties as melsanthi with utmost devotion. The new responsibility will take me one step closer to the lord,” said Kiran.

He had been practising as an ayurveda doctor in Moscow for the past six years. When his father faced difficulty in performing temple rituals owing to age-related ailments, Kiran returned and learnt to perform rituals. He said though he lacks experience of performing ‘nithya pooja’, he has been practising whatever he has learnt as Vedic rituals in his life. 

The couple’s YouTube channel HARTT DUOS HARTT is for Health, Art, Tech and Travel — contains videos of their travels in Russia and neighbouring countries. It has 18,900 subscribers and 179 videos at present. 

Being music lovers and talented singers, the duo also used to post videos on ‘understanding music easier.’
“We are planning to continue posting videos on YouTube. In collaboration with my friend, I may come out with a devotional music album,” said Kiran. He said he is planning to set up an ayurveda clinic in Guruvayur once his term as melsanthi ends.

