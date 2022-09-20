Home States Kerala

Kerala: Former Congress MLA K Mohammed Ali passes away at 76

Mohammed Ali won Assembly polls consecutively since 1980 and represented the Aluva constituency in the Assembly six times.

Published: 20th September 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 01:41 PM

Former Congress leader K Mohammed Ali

Former Congress leader K Mohammed Ali (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Congress leader and six-time Aluva MLA K Mohammed Ali died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday morning. He was 76. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a super speciality hospital in Kochi.

Mohammed Ali won Assembly polls consecutively since 1980 and represented the Aluva constituency in the Assembly six times. He was a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) executive for several years. However, Mohammed Ali had not been active in mainstream politics for some time. He served as a member of Cochin University of Science and Technology Syndicate and M G University Senate

Mohammed Ali, son of A Kochunny and Nabeesa, of Pattarumadam, Chithra Lane, Aluva entered politics through the Congress’s students’ wing Kerala Students Union (KSU). He served as Ernakulam district president of KSU in 1966 and Youth Congress in 1968. He was the general secretary of the Organizing Committee, Youth Congress State Rally held at Kochi in1970 which was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi.

The LDF fielded his daughter-in-law Shelna Nishad as a candidate in the Aluva constituency in the 2021 polls against UDF candidate and sitting MLA Anwar Sadat. Mohammed Ali, a known loyalist of AK Antony and Oommen Chandy stayed away from the UDF campaign. However, he has not come out openly against the party due to the difference of opinion.

He is survived by his wife P M Naseem Beevi and two sons.

Speaker A N Shamseer condoled his demise. "Besides a good legislator, he was an author and a popular leader," said Shamseer.

