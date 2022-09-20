Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: Have not become silent, happy with ED probe, says Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh is presently out on bail in the gold smuggling case after being in jail for over a year after her arrest in July 2020.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Tuesday denied media reports that she has gone silent.

"There are reports coming which say that I have gone silent. I have not become silent. I am happy with the progress in the Enforcement Directorate's probe," said Suresh.

It was in June this year after a long gap that Suresh surfaced in the media and made grave allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter that they all had a role in smuggling of gold and currencies through the airport here.

For several days she hogged the limelight, but after a while she became silent.

"I have now got a job in Bengaluru, so is my friend Sarith. The Kerala Police did their best to see that I do not get it, but the Karnataka Police helped us. Now I will approach the court to see that I am able to join my new job," added Suresh.

She is presently out on bail in the gold smuggling case after being in jail for over a year after her arrest in July 2020.

ALSO READ | Pinarayi’s daughter brain behind Sprinklr deal: Swapna Suresh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp