Kerala gold smuggling case: Have not become silent, happy with ED probe, says Swapna Suresh

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Tuesday denied media reports that she has gone silent.

"There are reports coming which say that I have gone silent. I have not become silent. I am happy with the progress in the Enforcement Directorate's probe," said Suresh.

It was in June this year after a long gap that Suresh surfaced in the media and made grave allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter that they all had a role in smuggling of gold and currencies through the airport here.

For several days she hogged the limelight, but after a while she became silent.

"I have now got a job in Bengaluru, so is my friend Sarith. The Kerala Police did their best to see that I do not get it, but the Karnataka Police helped us. Now I will approach the court to see that I am able to join my new job," added Suresh.

She is presently out on bail in the gold smuggling case after being in jail for over a year after her arrest in July 2020.

