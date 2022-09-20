Mata Amritanandamayi’s mother passes away at 97
Damayanthi Amma is survived by her children --- Mata Amritanandamayi, Kasthuri Bhai, Subhagan, Sugunamma, Sajini, Suresh Kumar, Satish Kumar, and Sudhir Kumar.
Published: 20th September 2022 06:24 AM | Last Updated: 20th September 2022 02:39 PM | A+A A-
KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi’s mother Damayanthi Amma passed away at her residence at Amritapuri Ashram in Kollam at 2.50 pm on Monday.
She was 97.
She is the wife of the late Sugunandan, of Edammannel in Kollam's Amritapuri.
The cremation will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday at Amritapuri.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled her death. He tweeted: “Saddened by the news about the demise of Smt Damayanthi Amma, beloved mother of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul attain Mukti.”