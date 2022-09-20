Onam Bumper Lottery: Rs 5 lakh winner gets prize money in quick time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: First prize winner of Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Anoop B submitted the winning ticket at the Lotteries Directorate on Monday. He handed the ticket to Lotteries Director Abraham Renn.

A consolation prize winner became the first big prize winner of the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery to get the prize money. Renjitha V Nair, winner of the Rs 5 lakh consolation prize, got the money credited to her bank account within five hours of submitting the ticket at the Lotteries Directorate on Monday.

Winners of prizes of Rs 1 lakh and above have to submit the ticket at the directorate. Renjitha’s ticket had the same number of the first prize winning ticket but of different series. There were 10 series (the two alphabets preceding the number on a ticket) for Onam bumper tickets.

Tickets bearing the first prize number in the nine other series will get the consolation prize. The consolation prize winner’s net earning is Rs 3.15 lakh. On August 22, the department launched a new system wherein prize money will be credited to the winner’s account in three days if all required documents are submitted.

