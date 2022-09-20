Home States Kerala

Thangal reins in Shaji; ceasefire in IUML for now

During the meeting at Panakkad, the party chief asked Shaji not to make statements in public that put the party and its unity at stake.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sadiq Ali Thangal

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muslim League state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal has warned party state secretary K M Shaji for making statements that exposed the internal conflicts in the party in the public domain. Shaji was cautioned when he met Thangal at Panakkad on Monday. Shaji was asked to meet the party chief following his statements made at recent public functions sparked a controversy. Through his statements, Shaji criticised a section in the party led by IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty for allegedly making a secret bond with the CPM. At a recent function, he asked the group why they were afraid of criticising the CPM’s policies.

During the meeting at Panakkad, the party chief asked Shaji not to make statements in public that put the party and its unity at stake. It is learnt that Thangal told Shaji that the party would not tolerate the breach of discipline. League state general secretary P M A Salam and secretary Abid Hussain Thangal were also present. “The party wanted to hear from Shaji in the context of recent controversies related to his statements. Any opinions can be voiced in the party forums.

But when we speak in the public domain, we should be careful of the words coming out of our mouths. I told Shaji that and the same applies to all leaders of the party,” Sadik Ali Thangal told the media during the media briefing after meeting Shaji. It is learnt that Shaji also promised that he would be a disciplined worker. Thangal did not take any disciplinary action against Shaji as expected by the section that opposes the latter. Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz recently hit out at Shaji for unnecessarily criticising Kunhalikutty.

However, IUML state secretary M K Muneer and some other leaders backed Shaji. After Shaji, leaders Muneer and party high power committee member K P A Majeed also called on Thangal at Panakkad. The intervention of Thangal is said to have temporarily ended the fight between the two groups in the party. Meanwhile, Kunhal ikut ty welcomed Thangal’s move but did not comment further on the development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp