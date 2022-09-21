Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his assent to five Bills passed recently by the state legislature, on Wednesday. The move comes amid increased tension between the state government and the Raj Bhavan on various issues.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Bills were signed considering "people's welfare".

The Bills which were approved are - Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, Local Self Government Public Service (Amendment) Bill, PSC Commission (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Jewellery Workers Welfare Fund Board Bill and Kerala Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill.

A total of 11 bills were brought before the Governor for his assent. Most of them were enacted during a special session of the state legislature convened last month to replace Ordinances that had lapsed.

Governor had already clarified that he will not sign two bills for amending university laws and the Lok Ayukta Act. He is of the view that the University Laws (Amendment) Bill would lead to government interference in the selection of Vice Chancellors.

Khan also refused assent to the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill saying it would enable a public servant accused of illegal actions to be "a judge in his own cause".

Four other bills recently passed by the Assembly are also awaiting the Governor's assent.

