Home States Kerala

19-year-old’s suicide: Minister blames Sarfaesi Act for Kerala Bank’s action

Promises detailed probe into girl’s death, parents protest before bank’s Patharam branch

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Abhirami

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The parents of 19-year-old Abhirami, who died by suicide on Tuesday after Kerala Bank officials pasted the attachment notice in front of her house at Sooranad in Kollam district, staged a protest in front of the bank’s Patharam branch on Wednesday. At the same time, Kerala Bank and the state government blamed the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (Sarfaesi) Act, 2002, for the bank employees’ action.

The girl’s parents and others staged the protest by taking the ambulance, in which Abhirami’s body was brought after postmortem examination, to the bank branch. The body was cremated later. Amid mounting criticism against the government and Kerala Bank, Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan said the incident was unfortunate. However, a comprehensive investigation will be carried out to bring out the truth in the light of reports that the girl had been under depression following her cousin’s recent death. He clarified that Kerala Bank operates as per the RBI norms and as per the Sarfaesi Act, the bank issued the recovery notice against the property owner. He further stated that the CPM government has always been against the Sarfaesi Act.

Meanwhile, the opposition, which has been opposing Kerala Bank since its inception, targeted the LDF government. Congress state president and MP K Sudhakaran said Abhirami is yet another victim of the state government’s “crooked policies” in the cooperation sector. The incident is evidence of the state government’s failure to formulate a clear-cut policy for the people who are still suffering owing to the economic crunch caused by the pandemic, he said.

“Despite the people’s hardship, the LDF government has decided to implement the Sarfaesi Act and now that decision is harming the people,” Sudhakaran said. He also demanded a decent compensation for Abhirami’s family.

Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurikkal, however, defended the bank’s action to attach Abhirami’s house, who took her life allegedly after receiving the recovery notice from the bank officials. He said that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain whether the bank’s action had any role in the girl’s suicide.

‘’The bank has had no personal issue with the family. It took this step just as a recovery measure. There will be a detailed investigation into whether there was any mistake on the part of the officials,” he said.

STOP ALL ATTACHMENT PROCEEDINGS, SATHEESAN TELLS CM
T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sent a letter to the chief minister and cooperation minister urging them to stop all attachment proceedings being initiated by the Kerala Bank and other financial institutions. State Congress president K Sudhakaran also came out against the Kerala Bank. Satheesan recalled that Abhirami’s father Ajikumar had lost his job in the Middle East during the pandemic. He maintained that if Ajikumar was given more time to repay the loan, the family would have repaid it. In his letter to the chief minister, Satheesan urged that banks should show humaneness to loan defaulters. “Steps should be taken to ensure that much-publicised Kerala’s own bank (Kerala Bank), and other financial institutions stopped the attachment process at least for the time being,” said Satheesan.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Bank Sarfaesi Act suicide
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp