ABC of rabies in Kerala

Rabies mortality rate in Kerala has seen a spike this year. If fatality rate was 6-8 on average in the previous years, it saw a spurt in 2022

Children under the age of 15 form 40% of victims of bites by suspect rabid animals

INCUBATION PERIOD
Can vary from 1 week to 1 year, though it is typically 2-3 months

SYMPTOMS

  • Early symptoms include a fever with pain and unusual tingling, pricking or burning sensation at the wound site
  • In later stages, the virus spreads to the central nervous system, causing fatal inflammation of brain and spinal cord

GOLDEN HOUR
Rabies virus is extremely deadly.
So timely care is vital

  • Wash the wound with soap under running water for at least 10 min. Soap solution easily destroys the virus’ coating and is 95% effective
  • Immediately visit a doctor or a nearest health care centre. Doctors will categorise bites/wounds into different classes, based on which vaccine is administered

VACCINE FOR DOGS
Can be started at no sooner than three months of age. Regardless of the age of the animal at initial vaccination, a booster vaccination should be administered a year later

PRE-EXPOSURE VAX
Usually those with occupational hazards, for example doctors, are given the pre-exposure vaccine

ANTI-RABIES VAX
Also called a post-exposure vaccine, anti-rabies vaccine is decided by the medical officer depending upon the wound’s category

ABC programme
It includes capturing of stray dogs, their transportation to an identified institution for Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, require pre- and post-operative care (surgery will be done in a veterinary hospital) and safe release of the animal back from where it was captured

VACCINE QUALITY
An enforcement should be carried out to check the quality of vaccine being given to end users. Between its production and final transfer period, vaccine has to be kept at a temperature between
2 and 18 degree Celsius

