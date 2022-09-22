Home States Kerala

Bail clause: Swapna Suresh moves Kerala HC

Another accused Sarith P S also filed a similar plea. A division bench of the court will consider the petition on Thursday.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh. (Photo | A Sanesh)

Swapna Suresh. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case registered by the National Investigation Agency under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the bail condition that she should not leave the state without the permission of the special court. Another accused Sarith P S also filed a similar plea. A division bench of the court will consider the petition on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling Kerala High Court
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp