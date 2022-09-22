Bail clause: Swapna Suresh moves Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case registered by the National Investigation Agency under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the bail condition that she should not leave the state without the permission of the special court. Another accused Sarith P S also filed a similar plea. A division bench of the court will consider the petition on Thursday.

