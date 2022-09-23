Centre won’t tolerate terrorism, violence: Javadekar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Referring to the nationwide raid and arrest of Popular Front leaders, BJP Kerala Prabhari, Prakash Javadekar, said that the Modi government will not tolerate terrorism and violence. “People in Kerala are discussing the raids being conducted and arrests being made.

For us (BJP) security is important. We are very clear on this. Anybody who plans to disturb the security and plan violence will not be allowed. The message of Modi government is ‘behave well and you will be safe'. There will not be any compromise on security. Violence will not be tolerated,” he said without naming Popular Front.

Javadekar, who arrived in Kochi on Thursday, was inaugurating an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised by BJP Ernakulam district committee at Rama Varma Club.

He said people in Kerala voted for the UDF in 2019 Lok Sabha election as they thought Congress will return to power at Centre. That was a one-time blunder.

