Global NGO to help Kerala rein in stray dog issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an Effort to address the growing stray dog attack and rabies deaths in the state, the Animal Welfare Board has decided to rope in international NGO, Mission Rabies, as knowledge partner.

TNIE had reported on the move to contract the organisation which helped Goa get rabies-free status. Mission Rabies will lead the anti-rabies vaccination and ABC programme in Kerala. The board, which met on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the stray dog menace and the growing atrocities against animals in the state, also decided to strengthen and reconstitute the society for prevention of cruelty to animals --- the district-level statutory body responsible to monitor the welfare of the animals in the state.

The board also decided to issue notifications to make registration and licensing mandatory for pet shops and breeders. Observing that animals are being killed brutally without following rules, the board directed the state government to take strict action against those engaged in illegal slaughtering.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an Effort to address the growing stray dog attack and rabies deaths in the state, the Animal Welfare Board has decided to rope in international NGO, Mission Rabies, as knowledge partner. TNIE had reported on the move to contract the organisation which helped Goa get rabies-free status. Mission Rabies will lead the anti-rabies vaccination and ABC programme in Kerala. The board, which met on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the stray dog menace and the growing atrocities against animals in the state, also decided to strengthen and reconstitute the society for prevention of cruelty to animals --- the district-level statutory body responsible to monitor the welfare of the animals in the state. The board also decided to issue notifications to make registration and licensing mandatory for pet shops and breeders. Observing that animals are being killed brutally without following rules, the board directed the state government to take strict action against those engaged in illegal slaughtering.