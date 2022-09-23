Home States Kerala

Global NGO to help Kerala rein in stray dog issue

TNIE had reported on the move to contract the organisation which helped Goa get rabies-free status. Mission Rabies will lead the anti-rabies vaccination and ABC programme in Kerala.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

People walk past a pack of stray dogs at Chathiyath road in Kochi | file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an Effort to address the growing stray dog attack and rabies deaths in the state, the Animal Welfare Board has decided to rope in international NGO, Mission Rabies, as knowledge partner.

TNIE had reported on the move to contract the organisation which helped Goa get rabies-free status. Mission Rabies will lead the anti-rabies vaccination and ABC programme in Kerala. The board, which met on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the stray dog menace and the growing atrocities against animals in the state, also decided to strengthen and reconstitute the society for prevention of cruelty to animals --- the district-level statutory body responsible to monitor the welfare of the animals in the state.

The board also decided to issue notifications to make registration and licensing mandatory for pet shops and breeders. Observing that animals are being killed brutally without following rules, the board directed the state government to take strict action against those engaged in illegal slaughtering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp