Kerala HC initiates case against PFI leaders for hartal as state witnesses widespread violence

The Bench made it clear that every instance of the destruction of private and public properties should be prevented.

Published: 23rd September 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure at the widespread violence across the state as part of the hartal, the Kerala High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu case against the leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling flash hartal which was banned by the court.

A Division Bench Comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C P Muhammed Nias will pass a detailed order on the matter later today.

"Take stringent action against the violators of the court's order. These acts of violence interfering with the life of citizens must be dealt with iron hands. Use all machinery to prevent it," the court said.

"The act of protestors is totally unacceptable. We have not interfered with the right to hold a demonstration, but we have only said that the political parties and organisations cannot call flash hartals putting people of the states into trouble," said the court.

The Bench made it clear that every instance of the destruction of private and public properties should be prevented.

The state government submitted that it has already issued circulars and is taking stringent action against the violators.

The High Court had banned flash hartal and held that any person including political parties proposing to call hartal or general strike should be given seven clear days of public notice. The court also said that hartal without prior notice will be unconstitutional and the responsible person or the political parties would be liable for the losses caused to the government and the citizen.

