Youth Congress leader held in AKG Centre attack case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing an end to conspiracy theories and speculation, the crime branch on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old Youth Congress leader for allegedly hurling a cracker at CPM state headquarters AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on June 30 night. He was remanded in judicial custody. In its remand report, the crime branch said Jithin, 31, a resident of Kulathoor and president of the Youth Congress Attipra mandalam committee, was identified the culprit after an extensive probe by five police teams.

The report said the AKG Centre attack was in retaliation to the CPM attack on the KPCC office and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office. The local police had initially probed the case, but as they failed to identify the suspect, the case was handed over to the crime branch.

The agency, in its remand report, claimed that the CCTV visuals were developed and the branded shirt worn by the suspect at the time of the attack was identified. It was also learnt that the suspect used a particular Honda model two-wheeler while executing the crime.

During questioning, Jithin allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime. The remand report said Jithin conspired with local Congress leaders to execute the crime. The two-wheeler he had used belonged to one of his friends. However, that is yet to be seized.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing an end to conspiracy theories and speculation, the crime branch on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old Youth Congress leader for allegedly hurling a cracker at CPM state headquarters AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on June 30 night. He was remanded in judicial custody. In its remand report, the crime branch said Jithin, 31, a resident of Kulathoor and president of the Youth Congress Attipra mandalam committee, was identified the culprit after an extensive probe by five police teams. The report said the AKG Centre attack was in retaliation to the CPM attack on the KPCC office and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office. The local police had initially probed the case, but as they failed to identify the suspect, the case was handed over to the crime branch. The agency, in its remand report, claimed that the CCTV visuals were developed and the branded shirt worn by the suspect at the time of the attack was identified. It was also learnt that the suspect used a particular Honda model two-wheeler while executing the crime. During questioning, Jithin allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime. The remand report said Jithin conspired with local Congress leaders to execute the crime. The two-wheeler he had used belonged to one of his friends. However, that is yet to be seized.