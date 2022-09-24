Home States Kerala

Kerala HC asks govt how it proposes to recover KSRTC’s PFI hartal losses

Lawyer Deepu Thankan, counsel for KSRTC, said 70 buses were damaged by the hartal supporters.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

PFI activits taking out a protest march at Highcourt junction in Kochi. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

PFI activits taking out a protest march at Highcourt junction in Kochi. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government how it proposed to overcome the losses incurred by the KSRTC due to the damage caused by supporters of the hartal called by the PFI and also due to the cancellation of its schedule.

Lawyer Deepu Thankan, counsel for KSRTC, said 70 buses were damaged by the hartal supporters. So far, 59 buses have been vandalised by hartal supporters, of which 57 are owned by the corporation, one is a low-floor AC bus and one is the K-Swift bus.

As many as 10 employees, including eight drivers and two conductors, and one lady passenger were injured in stone pelting. The windshield of an RTC bus costs Rs 8,000, that of a AC low-floor bus Rs 40,000 and that of a K-Swift bus Rs 22,000. It will take at least two weeks for these buses to be repaired and released. There are other losses caused by the KSRTC following the hartal, the counsel said.

The court asked the government pleader whether it would recover the damage from the PFI secretary. The court also asked how the perpetrators mustered the courage to attack the KSRTC buses during the hartal. The court wondered why the people, especially in the state, indulged in such lawlessness. In fact, fear should be created in the mind of the perpetrators that if they damaged the KSRTC buses, they would be dealt with sternly.

The court also noted that there were isolated incidents of misbehaviour by the employees of the KSRTC because of their arrogance that they were government servants. As a result, the public opinion was turning against them. This would create a deleterious effect on the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Kerala High Court PFI
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp