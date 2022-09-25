Home States Kerala

Efforts on to rescue Indians trapped in Myanmar: V Muraleedharan

He said the MEA does not have information about the number of Keralites among the trapped Indians.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ministry of External Affairs has initiated steps to rescue 150-odd Indian nationals who are trapped in Myanmar after being cheated by a job racket, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Kochi on Saturday.

The minister who arrived in the city to inaugurate a seminar organised by the BJP on the ‘Vision and Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ told reporters that agencies in various countries are involved in the racket.

He said the MEA does not have information about the number of Keralites among the trapped Indians. “I have written to Tamil Nadu chief secretary to initiate action against a Madurai-based job recruitment agency which cheated the job aspirants offering them data entry jobs in Thailand. The MEA is in the process of ensuring their safe return and the Indian ambassador in Myanmar is coordinating the efforts,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the MEA issued an advisory on Saturday cautioning Indian nationals against fake job offers floated through social media platforms or other sources. “Before travelling on tourist and visit visa for employment purpose, Indian nationals should check the credentials of the employers through missions concerned abroad and antecedents of recruiting agents and companies” the advisory said.

“Instances of job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths in posts of digital sales and marketing executives in Thailand in the name of dubious IT firms involved in call centre scam and crypto currency fraud have been reported by our missions in Bangkok and Myanmar. The target groups are IT-skilled youth who are lured through social media advertisements as well as agents. The victims were reportedly taken across the border illegally and held captive to work under harsh conditions. Therefore Indians are advised not to get entrapped in such job offers,” said the advisory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Myanmar
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp