Man stabbed to death at musical event in Kochi

KOCHI: A 24-year-old Palluruthy native died after being stabbed during a musical laser show event held at an open ground behind Jawahar Lal Nehru International stadium in Kaloor, Kochi on Saturday late night. The deceased was identified as Rajesh who was the light and sound technical staff of Port Leaf company which organised the musical laser show event.
Police have launched a search for the suspect identified as Muhammad Hussain K A, a native of Puthukkai, Kasargod. A case has been registered at Palarivattom Police Station in the city. "The musical laser show event started at 7 pm on Saturday and it was attended by a huge crowd. During the event, Hussain and his friends were found misbehaving with a woman. Rajesh intervened and warned them," a police officer said.
After the event concluded at 11.30 pm, Muhammed Hussain and his friends returned to the venue and entered into a brawl with Rajesh and other staff of the organising company. "As per the witness statement, Hussain took out a sharp-edged object from his pocket and stabbed Rajesh multiple times. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries by around 5 am on Sunday," the officer said.
Police have collected CCTV footage of the event and are trying to trace the accused who is on the run now. An investigation team is formed and photographs of the suspect are circulated to all police stations. Police also collected more information about Muhammed Hussain with the assistance of cops in Kasargod.
