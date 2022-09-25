Home States Kerala

PFI hartal violence premeditated, says Pinarayi; Congress, BJP slam ‘police failure’

Pinarayi vows stern action against culprits; Satheesan terms CM’s anti-communal stand ‘fake’

Published: 25th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The windshield of a KSRTC bus broken following stone pelting in the PFI hartal in capital city on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/THRISSUR/KOCHI: Terming the widespread violence during Friday’s hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) as “unprecedented and premeditated”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has vowed that everyone involved in the savage acts will be brought to book soon. However, the UDF and the BJP came down heavily on the government alleging police failure in preventing violence. Meanwhile, the police have so far registered 281 cases in connection with the violence and arrested 1,013 people.

Addressing the Kerala Police Officers’ Association meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Pinarayi said there was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state’s peaceful atmosphere. “The PFI activists carried out masked attacks. Some were arrested and the rest will be brought to book soon,” he said, rubbishing the opposition allegation. He claimed that the police were able to effectively counter violence. “Kerala is not a state that entertains communalism.

Both minority and majority communalism should be opposed,” he said. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused Pinarayi of encouraging communalism in the state. “The attack on public property, especially on KSRTC buses, is totally unacceptable. It is unfortunate that the state machinery couldn’t resist attacks,” he told reporters in Thrissur. Terming Pinarayi’s anti-communal stand as “fake”, Satheesan said it would be exposed soon. He said the CM was addressing a gathering in Thrissur on Friday when PFI workers attacked KSRTC buses across the state. He didn’t utter a word against the perpetrators, he said.

Senior BJP leader and party’s Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar too blamed the Left  government for the hartal violence. The government is equally responsible as it failed to combat the violence, he alleged. “Both the CPM and PFI are hand in glove, which we saw during the LSG elections. How can the lone CPM MP A M Arif claim that the violence was an isolated incident? The CPM leadership has not bothered to dismiss his statement either,” Javadekar told reporters.

Pinarayi drummed while Kerala was bleeding: Min

Prakash Javadekar pointed out that though raids were held in many states, Kerala was the only place which saw widespread violence. The BJP leader did not spare former Congress president Rahul Gandhi either. What’s stopping Rahul from naming PFI, he asked. Javadekar further alleged that state congress president K Sudhakaran had sought the help of the PFI during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Senior BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that like Nero fiddled when Rome burned, Pinarayi drummed while Kerala was bleeding. He was apparently referring to the CM beating drum at the inauguration of the cyber security conference in Kochi on Friday. “Will the Chief Minister take the same stand if opposition parties organise hartal,” he asked.

Talking to reporters in Kochi, Muraleedharan alleged that violence during the hartal indicates that the state government gave a free hand to terrorists. The police remained spectators while the miscreants attacked commuters and vehicles in front of their eyes, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a Yatra to unite the country was sleeping inside the container during the hartal. Why is the Congress leader reluctant to speak against terrorism, he asked. Meanwhile CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran rejected opposition allegations over police inaction during hartal. The police have done what they can. “It was flash hartal. The attackers came wearing helmet. How can the police prevent them?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan PFI Kerala NIA
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp