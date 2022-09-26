Home States Kerala

Cops up pressure on PFI with raids, arrests in Kerala

The arrest of 274 detainees was also recorded on the day, taking the number of nabbed PFI workers to 1,295. So far, 308 cases have been registered in connection with the violence.

Published: 26th September 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC bus attacked by hartal supporters at Manacadu in Thiruvananthapuram

A KSRTC bus attacked by hartal supporters at Manacadu in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) continued on Sunday with the police searching shops and establishments allegedly linked to the front in Kannur, besides arresting eight PFI workers from Kochi and Kozhikode in connection with the widespread violence unleashed during the hartal on September 23.

The arrest of 274 detainees was also recorded on the day, taking the number of nabbed PFI workers to 1,295. So far, 308 cases have been registered in connection with the violence. Data provided by the Police Headquarters said 834 people have been taken into preventive custody across the state.

The crackdown continued a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had come under criticism from Opposition parties over the “police’s failure” in preventing the violence, had termed the disturbances as “unprecedented and premeditated.” The police raided five shops in Kannur town, three in Valapatanam and two in Mattannur as well as establishments of people allegedly linked with PFI and seized laptops and pendrives. CCTV footage from the shops was also seized. No arrests were made in connection with the raids. 

Police raiding a PFI office in Kannur

“We will inspect the laptops and CCTV visuals and proceed based on the evidence,” said Kannur district police commissioner R Ilango. The eight arrested PFI workers include three from Kochi who pelted stones and damaged a KSRTC bus near Perumbavoor timber market and five from Kozhikode. 

Thiruvananthapuram top in hartal violence cases

Kochi/T’Puram: Anas, 37, of Parapuram in Perumbavoor and Rayonpuram natives Shiyas, 31, and Shamsudheen, 35, were arrested from Kochi. They had been part of the group that had stopped and damaged a Thiruvananthapuram-bound KSRTC bus coming from Thrissur.

Those arrested from Kozhikode included Maradu natives Muhammed Hathim, 38, and Abdul Jafar, 33. Among districts Thiruvananthapuram had the highest number of cases (50 cases, 184 arrests), followed by Kollam (39 cases, 254 arrests), Malappuram (34 cases and 141 arrests), and Kannur ( 33 cases and 41 arrests).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI raids PFI Arrests Popular Front of India PFI Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp