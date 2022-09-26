Kerala, a hot spot of terrorism, fringe elements: Nadda

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is now a "hot spot" of terrorism and fringe elements, and life is not safe here, BJP chief J P Nadda claimed on Monday.

Nadda also attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that his family was also getting involved in government matters and the Left party has allegedly also fallen prey to family or "dynastic rule" as "daughter, son-in-law involvement in government is also seen".

A day ago, in Kottayam, Nadda had alleged that the opposition parties were all State or regional parties and most of them were "family parties".

Referring to the rally in Haryana of opposition parties which had gathered to celebrate former Chief Minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary, he had said that "two things are common to them. One, they all are family parties and two, all are fully neck deep in corruption".

He had also given examples of the "dynastic parties" in the various States and had said the BJP was fighting to save democracy from these "dynasty-based, highly corrupt" parties.

During his speech in the State capital on Monday, he referred to the law and order situation in the State and alleged that communal tensions were on the rise and there was tacit support of the Left government to those who create and promote violence which was a serious issue.

He said State-sponsored lawlessness was also a reason for BJP workers, from the booth-level onwards, to go to the people and inform them about the kind of governance in Kerala.

"Kerala has now become a hot spot of terrorism. It has become a hot spot of fringe elements. Life is not safe here. Ordinary citizens do not find themselves to be safe. Communal tensions are on the rise and there is tacit support of the Left government to the people who create and promote violence," Nadda said while speaking at the booth office-bearers' meeting here.

Later, he also inaugurated a BJP district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram.

In his speech at the booth officers' meeting, he also alleged that "appointments in Kerala universities were being made based on nepotism".

"We have been told that relatives of those involved in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) are getting appointed in universities," he said.

Nadda also referred to the controversial Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly regarding powers of the Lok Ayukta and alleged that the State government was trying to dilute the powers of the Lok Ayukta.

"They are trying to see to it that CMO does not come under the ambit of Lok Ayukta. This is what is going on," he alleged.

Besides all these allegations, he reiterated the accusations he made a day ago against the State government and the Chief Minister regarding corruption and lack of financial discipline which has pushed Kerala into a debt trap.

Nadda's office tweeted earlier in the day that " BJP National President @JPNadda Ji attended & addressed a meeting of Core Committee Members of six Lok Sabha constituencies in Thampanoor, Kerala. BJP State President Shri @surendranbjp & other senior leaders were also present".

It also tweeted, "BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji visited the Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kottayam, Kerala and sought the blessings of the deities.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is now a "hot spot" of terrorism and fringe elements, and life is not safe here, BJP chief J P Nadda claimed on Monday. Nadda also attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that his family was also getting involved in government matters and the Left party has allegedly also fallen prey to family or "dynastic rule" as "daughter, son-in-law involvement in government is also seen". A day ago, in Kottayam, Nadda had alleged that the opposition parties were all State or regional parties and most of them were "family parties". Referring to the rally in Haryana of opposition parties which had gathered to celebrate former Chief Minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary, he had said that "two things are common to them. One, they all are family parties and two, all are fully neck deep in corruption". He had also given examples of the "dynastic parties" in the various States and had said the BJP was fighting to save democracy from these "dynasty-based, highly corrupt" parties. During his speech in the State capital on Monday, he referred to the law and order situation in the State and alleged that communal tensions were on the rise and there was tacit support of the Left government to those who create and promote violence which was a serious issue. He said State-sponsored lawlessness was also a reason for BJP workers, from the booth-level onwards, to go to the people and inform them about the kind of governance in Kerala. "Kerala has now become a hot spot of terrorism. It has become a hot spot of fringe elements. Life is not safe here. Ordinary citizens do not find themselves to be safe. Communal tensions are on the rise and there is tacit support of the Left government to the people who create and promote violence," Nadda said while speaking at the booth office-bearers' meeting here. Later, he also inaugurated a BJP district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram. In his speech at the booth officers' meeting, he also alleged that "appointments in Kerala universities were being made based on nepotism". "We have been told that relatives of those involved in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) are getting appointed in universities," he said. Nadda also referred to the controversial Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly regarding powers of the Lok Ayukta and alleged that the State government was trying to dilute the powers of the Lok Ayukta. "They are trying to see to it that CMO does not come under the ambit of Lok Ayukta. This is what is going on," he alleged. Besides all these allegations, he reiterated the accusations he made a day ago against the State government and the Chief Minister regarding corruption and lack of financial discipline which has pushed Kerala into a debt trap. Nadda's office tweeted earlier in the day that " BJP National President @JPNadda Ji attended & addressed a meeting of Core Committee Members of six Lok Sabha constituencies in Thampanoor, Kerala. BJP State President Shri @surendranbjp & other senior leaders were also present". It also tweeted, "BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji visited the Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kottayam, Kerala and sought the blessings of the deities.