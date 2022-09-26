Kerala: Man held in Kollam for knocking down cops during PFI hartal

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Eravipuram Police on Monday arrested Shamnadh of Kottikkada in Kollam for an alleged attempt to murder police officers, during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday last. The 31-year-old was arrested from his home in the morning.

The accused has been absconding after he assaulted and knocked down two police officers - senior civil police officer Anthony of Eravipuram Police station and civil police officer Nikhil of Armed Reserve camp - with his Enfield bike at Kottiyam- Pallimukku national highway, last Friday.

During hartal day, the accused arrived at the Kottiyam-Pallimukku highway and hurled a volley of abuses at those who were present there at the time. The police officials who were on bike patrolling duty tried to stop the accused. However, Shamnadh knocked down the cops using his bike. Both the police officials were critically injured and were admitted to NS Hospital in Kollam. Anthony is still in critical condition. He has been undergoing medical treatment for the last three days in the ICU department.

According to the police officials, the accused managed to escape from the spot and then fled to Tamil Nadu. He was arrested by the Eravipuram police after he reached home in Koottikkada on Monday early morning.

Earlier the police officials identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. An FIR has been registered. The accused has been charged under IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder). Upon completion of medical examination, the accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

