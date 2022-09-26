Home States Kerala

Kerala: Man held in Kollam for knocking down cops during PFI hartal

Shamnadh managed to flee to Tamil Nadu after knocking down the police officers. He was arrested by the Eravipuram police after he reached home in Koottikkada on Monday early morning.

Published: 26th September 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

(Image used for representational purpose.)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Eravipuram Police on Monday arrested Shamnadh of Kottikkada in Kollam for an alleged attempt to murder police officers, during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday last. The 31-year-old was arrested from his home in the morning.

The accused has been absconding after he assaulted and knocked down two police officers -  senior civil police officer Anthony of Eravipuram Police station and civil police officer Nikhil of Armed Reserve camp - with his Enfield bike at Kottiyam- Pallimukku national highway, last Friday.

During hartal day, the accused arrived at the Kottiyam-Pallimukku highway and hurled a volley of abuses at those who were present there at the time. The police officials who were on bike patrolling duty tried to stop the accused. However, Shamnadh knocked down the cops using his bike. Both the police officials were critically injured and were admitted to NS Hospital in Kollam. Anthony is still in critical condition. He has been undergoing medical treatment for the last three days in the ICU department.

According to the police officials, the accused managed to escape from the spot and then fled to Tamil Nadu. He was arrested by the Eravipuram police after he reached home in Koottikkada on Monday early morning.

Earlier the police officials identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. An FIR has been registered. The accused has been charged under IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder). Upon completion of medical examination, the accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI Popular Front of India PFO hartal
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp