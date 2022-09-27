CPM has fallen prey to family rule, graft: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president JP Nadda has accused the ruling CPM in the state of “diluting” its ideology and falling prey to “family rule” and “corruption”. Inaugurating a meeting of booth presidents and booth in-charges of Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal parliamentary constituencies here on Monday, Nadda said Kerala has become a “hotspot of terrorism” and life of an ordinary citizen was not safe in the state.

Referring to the gold smuggling case, Nadda said Swapna Suresh has given statements regarding the involvement of the chief minister and his family members. “The daughter, son-in-law and their involvement in the government is also seen,” he said. “The ideological party CPM has been diluted to a family-dynastic party and a corrupt party,” he alleged.

On the recent controversy over the selection to the post of associate professor in Kannur University, Nadda said the selection of the relative of the staff in the Chief Minister’s Office to the post amounted to “nepotism”. He added there were attempts to dilute the Lok Ayukta Act and to exclude the office of the chief minister from the ambit of the anti-corruption law.

Nadda said the Pinarayi Vijayan government was “fully involved in corruption”. “Large-scale corruption has taken place in the emergency purchases carried out by the LDF government during the pandemic. The relatives of the chief minister and ministers have taken advantage of it,” he alleged. Nadda said ‘communal tension’ was rising in the state and the perpetrators of communal violence enjoyed the tacit support of the LDF government. “The state-sponsored lawlessness is also something we need to fight,” he said.

Nadda exhorted party workers to go to the grassroots level to expose the poor governance of the LDF government. He urged them to tell people how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that change is being brought to the state.

Earlier in the day, Nadda chaired a meeting of core committee members of six parliamentary constituencies. Later, he inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the district committee at Thycaud. The BJP president said the party has begun the task of constructing party offices in 512 districts of which 230 have been completed.

POSTERS SURFACE AS NADDA VISITS CAPITAL

T’Puram: Ahead of Nadda’s visit to the state capital, posters alleging corruption by a few BJP leaders surfaced in and around the venues of the programmes that the party chief was scheduled to attend. The posters, both in Malayalam and English, were under the banner of ‘Save BJP Forum’. The posters alleged that three BJP leaders had amassed disproportionate assets and urged the party to inquire into it. The posters were quickly removed by BJP workers.

